Sharon Kruger Disinger, 87, Santa Claus
Sharon Kruger Disinger, 87, of Santa Claus, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:36 p.m., on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her residence in Santa Claus. She was born August 7, 1935, in Huntingburg, to Ervin E. and Mildred (Souders) Kruger. Sharon was a graduate of Huntingburg High School’s class...
Dorothy C. Merter, 96, Celestine
Dorothy C. Merter, 96 of Celestine, passed away at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at home. Dorothy was born in Celestine on September 17, 1926, to Henry and Petronella “Nellie” (Hoffman) Humbert. She married Frank J. Merter on October 24, 1950, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2008.
Gerald Preston Bell, 66, Grandview
Gerald “Jerry” Preston Bell, 66, of Grandview, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. Jerry was born in Tell City on January 13, 1956 to the late Stanley Bell and Mary Ruth (Harpe) Northrup. A United States Navy veteran, he had worked as a millwright....
Georgie A. Freese, 86, Rockport
Georgie A. Freese, 86, of Rockport, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Wellington Parc in Owensboro, Kentucky. Georgie was born in Richland on November 9, 1935 to the late George and Marguarie (Fulks) Collins. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She had also been a...
Adrian D. Lindsey, 46, Rockport
Adrian D. Lindsey, 46, of Rockport, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky. Adrian was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on March 10, 1976, to Dennis McClure and Cheryl Lindsey. He had attended Smithfield Baptist Church and enjoyed watching sports, especially North Carolina...
Photo Gallery: Prehistoric critters in Rockport’s historic downtown
The Spencer County Public Library pulled out all the stops for its “Food Truck Monday “ event last week. Games, food vendors, a chance to try out Halloween costumes and other activities were more than enough to draw a crowd. The real attraction came when some dinosaurs from FelleRexPress out of Evansville arrived in costumes.
