Read full article on original website
Related
THIS CARPETBAG IS FULL OF LIES
The November 8th election is beginning to be extremely troubling to us. Indiana is known for rough and tumble politics as far back as we can remember. We have survived rough and tumble, but we wonder how well can we survive the tactics being employed by some camps? These tactics are beyond the pale of good rough and tumble politics.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
HUD gives Indiana $4.7 million to remediate household lead contamination
Indiana will utilize a $4.7 million grant to remediate lead and radon problems in 165 homes throughout the state. The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead Hazard Reduction Program. HUD is providing more than $125 million to 26 state and local government agencies to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards and additional hazards in homes. The national program will reach 4,000 low-income homes.
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
Pritzker and Bailey spar over schools, DCFS
Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey and incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker debated for the final time on Tuesday night – October 18, with the November election less than a month away. The candidates discussed several topics, including crime, Chicago, and the performance of the Department of Child and Family...
Lawmaker to IDPH at administrative committee: ‘The pandemic is over’
JCAR action comes as Pritzker eases more COVID-19 mitigation mandates. A legislative panel on Tuesday, October 18, objected to an emergency rule put forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health, with one member declaring, “The pandemic is over.”. The action came during a meeting of the Joint Committee...
AT&T Illinois president pleads not guilty to corruption charge tied to Madigan case
The former AT&T Illinois president accused of trying to illegally influence former House Speaker Michael Madigan pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple charges. Paul La Schiazza, 65, entered the plea one week after federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy and one count of corruptly awarding a public official.
Senator Eddie Melton hosting “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Gary Saturday, October 15
Indiana Senator Eddie Melton and local elected officials are gathering Saturday, October 15, at the Diamond Center in Downtown Gary for a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in support of Democrats on the ballot for the November midterm election. During the rally, elected officials and candidates will highlight...
Jesse White alerts consumers to beware of flood-damaged cars caused by Hurricane Ian
White says titles for potential flood vehicles will be closely scrutinized in an extra effort to protect consumers. White says titles for potential flood vehicles will be closely scrutinized in an extra effort to protect consumers. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is alerting consumers interested in purchasing used vehicles...
Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois
After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website Rent.com, said the real estate...
Attorney General Raoul announces over $360,000 settlement with Stepan Company over alleged air pollution
Chemical Manufacturer Also Required to Comply with Future Emission Checks. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a Will County Circuit Court judge entered a consent order with a chemical manufacturing company, over alleged environmental violations at its Elwood, Illinois facility. Through the consent order, Stepan Company agreed to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $360,725 and take steps to prevent future air pollution.
Indiana’s college completion rate increases, fewer choosing higher education
The percentage of graduating high school seniors in Indiana going to college declined 12 percentage points in the last five years, according to a report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. However, the on-time completion rate for college graduates increased 11 percentage points during the last five years, according...
Attorney general candidates clash over SAFE-T Act, public health measures
Attorney General Kwame Raoul accused his Republican challenger Thomas DeVore of making “dangerous” remarks, while DeVore accused the Democratic incumbent of failing the state’s school students by not challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigations. The charges and countercharges came during a nearly hourlong debate organized by...
Early voting begins for 2022 General Election
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that on Wednesday, October 12 was the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for the 2022 General Election. Over the next 28 days – from Wednesday, October 12 to Monday, November 7 – Hoosiers can vote early in-person before General Election Day. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Voters who need to cast their ballot by mail may request an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk’s office. Requests for absentee ballots by mail must be delivered by Thursday, October 27.
BLACK WOMBS MATTER: SEE ‘AFTERSHOCK’
Did you know that Black women are three or four times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women? Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), who heads the Congressional Black Caucus Health Brain trust, says the data are direr depending on where a mother lives. In Illinois, Black women are...
Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals
Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
$580 million Powerball Jackpot for Saturday’s draw
If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to get your hands on a Powerball ticket. That’s because the jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is now a whopping $580 million. So far this year, the Powerball jackpot has been won a total of five times, and this current jackpot is the game’s largest since April 2022.
It’s Fire Prevention Week in Illinois
It’s Fire Prevention Week in Illinois, and it’s the 100th year that Illinois has designated a special week for fire safety awareness, said Philip Zaleski, executive director of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0