THIS CARPETBAG IS FULL OF LIES

The November 8th election is beginning to be extremely troubling to us. Indiana is known for rough and tumble politics as far back as we can remember. We have survived rough and tumble, but we wonder how well can we survive the tactics being employed by some camps? These tactics are beyond the pale of good rough and tumble politics.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle

In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
INDIANA STATE
HUD gives Indiana $4.7 million to remediate household lead contamination

Indiana will utilize a $4.7 million grant to remediate lead and radon problems in 165 homes throughout the state. The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead Hazard Reduction Program. HUD is providing more than $125 million to 26 state and local government agencies to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards and additional hazards in homes. The national program will reach 4,000 low-income homes.
INDIANA STATE
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules

A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
ILLINOIS STATE
Pritzker and Bailey spar over schools, DCFS

Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey and incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker debated for the final time on Tuesday night – October 18, with the November election less than a month away. The candidates discussed several topics, including crime, Chicago, and the performance of the Department of Child and Family...
ILLINOIS STATE
Attorney General Raoul announces over $360,000 settlement with Stepan Company over alleged air pollution

Chemical Manufacturer Also Required to Comply with Future Emission Checks. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a Will County Circuit Court judge entered a consent order with a chemical manufacturing company, over alleged environmental violations at its Elwood, Illinois facility. Through the consent order, Stepan Company agreed to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $360,725 and take steps to prevent future air pollution.
ELWOOD, IL
Early voting begins for 2022 General Election

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that on Wednesday, October 12 was the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for the 2022 General Election. Over the next 28 days – from Wednesday, October 12 to Monday, November 7 – Hoosiers can vote early in-person before General Election Day. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Voters who need to cast their ballot by mail may request an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk’s office. Requests for absentee ballots by mail must be delivered by Thursday, October 27.
INDIANA STATE
BLACK WOMBS MATTER: SEE ‘AFTERSHOCK’

Did you know that Black women are three or four times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women? Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), who heads the Congressional Black Caucus Health Brain trust, says the data are direr depending on where a mother lives. In Illinois, Black women are...
ILLINOIS STATE
Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals

Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
INDIANA STATE
It’s Fire Prevention Week in Illinois

It’s Fire Prevention Week in Illinois, and it’s the 100th year that Illinois has designated a special week for fire safety awareness, said Philip Zaleski, executive director of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’
ILLINOIS STATE
