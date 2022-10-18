ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Area Law Enforcement Raise $1,200 At Tip A Cop Event

Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris waits tables with Special Olympic Athlete Andreanda Lopez Thursday evening during the Tip A Cop charitable event at Chili’s in Española. Officers raised about $1,200 in tips for Special Olympics New Mexico. To donate, visit https://sonm.org/. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

More Scenes From Harvest Festival At Coop Market

Jane McConnell of Mountain Juniper Clay, LLC participates Saturday in the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung. Yasmin Jackson, left, Jane Hite and friend get into the spirit of Halloween Saturday during the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

DPS To Host Inaugural Missing Persons In New Mexico Day

The New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) Task Force and the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department (IAD), will host the inaugural Missing in New Mexico event Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Lumen Chat Transcript: Los Alamos Resident & CenturyLink

A local resident has shared a chat transcript they had Tuesday with CenturyLink about their CenturyLink phone service being out of service for more than a week. Chat Started: 10:27:27 (-0500) Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Chat Origin: Rpr CRIS Cons Data. Agent Mybelyn D. (4s) Mybelyn D: All technical support...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Global Santa Fe Hosts Lecture By Margaret Traub Nov. 1

Global Santa Fe will host an evening social and lecture by Margaret Traub, Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps at 6 p.m., with social time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta. Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps is a Los...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From LASCU Celebrating ICU Day 2022

Los Alamos Schools Credit Union (LASCU) staff, guests and community members gather to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day® Thursday in the park area at 1010 Central Ave. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is ‘Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union’. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Get Ready For Pumpkin Glow In White Rock Oct. 29

Los Alamos Arts Council Board Member Steven Bublitz hangs out with a friend to promote Pumpkin Glow Monday afternoon at the Los Alamos Daily Post. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos Arts Council has been delighting the town with Pumpkin Glow since 2004. Pumpkin...
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Governor Visits Post, Discusses Los Alamos Connections

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses her connections to Los Alamos during an interview Friday Oct. 7 at the Post. From left, reporter Kirsten Laskey, Governor and reporter Bonnie Gordon. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month before it was set to open, tragedy struck an apartment complex in the International District meant to serve as temporary housing for women coming out of incarceration. Now, the nonprofit organization heading up the project is forced to halt progress until the damage caused by a fire is repaired.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

NMSP Silver Alert: Miguel Rodriguez Of Española

ESPAÑOLA — The following is information for the distribution of a Silver Alert from the Española Police Department. The Española Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Miguel Rodriguez, 73, Hispanic male, 5’5” tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque elementary students receive a new pair of shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes. Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash leaves motorcyclist dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near 2nd Street and San Lorenzo. Police say Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. a motorcycle and SUV were involved in a crash that left the motorcyclist dead. APD says the motorcycle was speeding and did not have its front headlight on when an SUV […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

