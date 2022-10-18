Read full article on original website
Crest Hill man facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening DCFS worker
A Crest Hill man is accused of a gun crime involving the alleged intimidation of an investigator with the Department of Children and Family Services.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 59-year-old Michael Marma, of Braceville for driving while license...
fox32chicago.com
Minooka man charged with filing false police report for armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old Minooka man is facing charges after allegedly filing a false police report for a highway carjacking. James Weber allegedly told police that his black Honda Civic was stolen at the Harlem Avenue exit ramp off I-55 north in Chicago. Illinois State Police were called to Westchester...
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, October 19th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 25-year-old Jared Stillwell, on a Grundy County warrant. He posted bond and has a court date on November 7th. Also arrested was 18-year-old Camren Montgomery for possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail.
cwbchicago.com
Man convicted 11x for driving on a suspended license is busted again — for driving a kiddie-sized ATV on Harlem Avenue
A Chicago man who has been convicted 11 times for driving on a suspended license is facing the same charge again after police allegedly caught him driving a “child-sized ATV” in the wrong direction on Harlem Avenue. Judge Mary Marubio had a hard time containing herself as she...
Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man gets prison time for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Maywood man has learned his fate after trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the Chicago area. Earlier this year, 46-year-old Rayloe Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to deliver. In a plea agreement, officials say Jackson admitted that on April 3, 2020,...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Woman Sent To Prison For Dealing Heroin
A convicted felon from Princeton is headed back to prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jasmine Storm was sentenced Wednesday in Bureau County Court to 6 years in prison following a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Back in May, Tri-DENT members heard Storm took a train to Chicago to pick up drugs. When arriving back in Princeton, she was busted for dealing heroin.
Gary man arrested for alleged involvement in home invasion
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gary man who’s alleged to have been involved in an incident in May that left a woman and her children terrorized.
Chicago police SWAT unit responds to Edgewater apartment complex; 1 in custody
Chicago police said the incident has been going on for hours, and residents are asked to stay away.
WSPY NEWS
Police still investigating shooting south of Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a shooting that happened in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville in early September. Four people were shot in what police say was a dispute among party attendees. No one died. Undersheriff Bobby Richardson says police are still trying...
Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago
Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary woman
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Gerald Lynn Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the death of Gloria Hansell, 69. Officials say Hansell was found strangled inside her Gary, Indiana home on June 17, 1994. Officials […]
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
starvedrock.media
Charges Elevated For Alleged Drunken Driver Who Plowed Into Ottawa High School
Nearly two months after crashing into Ottawa High School with her vehicle, an Ottawa woman now faces a felony charge. Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Leonard was in court Monday learning that she's being charged with criminal damage to government supported property. She posted $2,500 for bond and is out of custody. Police...
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
wlds.com
Wilson Murder Trial Set for December
A Jacksonville man facing first-degree murder charges in Morgan County Court will soon have his case heard by a jury. The trial date has been set for 39-year-old Joshua E. Wilson who is accused of the murder of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts of Chicago. Prosecutors allege that in the early morning hours of February 28th, of last year, Wilson shot Fitts in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard.
