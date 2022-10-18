Read full article on original website
Related
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 59-year-old Michael Marma, of Braceville for driving while license...
Crest Hill man facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening DCFS worker
A Crest Hill man is accused of a gun crime involving the alleged intimidation of an investigator with the Department of Children and Family Services.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Jailed On Crack Cocaine Charge
An accused cocaine dealer in Mendota is now locked up. Twenty-seven-year-old Alberto Campos was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday morning. He's charged with selling crack cocaine to undercover informants in the Mendota area. According to court records, the alleged sale that he's being charged with occurred in late August.
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man gets prison time for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Maywood man has learned his fate after trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the Chicago area. Earlier this year, 46-year-old Rayloe Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to deliver. In a plea agreement, officials say Jackson admitted that on April 3, 2020,...
WIFR
Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in Winnebago County. This is Jackson’s fourth felony drug-trafficking conviction. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, admitting in a plea agreement that...
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Chicago man accused of stealing police officer's personal vehicle
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man charged with stealing an Addison police officer's personal vehicle was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday. Jerome Fears, 20 of Bronzeville, was charged with 10 felony counts related to the alleged incident last month, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Minooka man charged with filing false police report for armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old Minooka man is facing charges after allegedly filing a false police report for a highway carjacking. James Weber allegedly told police that his black Honda Civic was stolen at the Harlem Avenue exit ramp off I-55 north in Chicago. Illinois State Police were called to Westchester...
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
fox32chicago.com
4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station
JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, October 19th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 25-year-old Jared Stillwell, on a Grundy County warrant. He posted bond and has a court date on November 7th. Also arrested was 18-year-old Camren Montgomery for possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail.
fox32chicago.com
10 people charged in fentanyl-laced drug trafficking ring on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A federal drug trafficking investigation has leas to charges against ten people for allegedly conspiring to sell at least 35 kilograms of fentanyl-laced drugs on the West Side of Chicago. During the multi-year probe, law enforcement seized more than a kilogram of narcotics, as well as 13 firearms...
Illinois Men Arrested For Stealing 100 Bronze Vases From Cemetery
This Oswego, Illinois man was busted for stealing over 100 bronze vases from a cemetery. Patch. There's losers, and then there are LOSERS. Welcome David Ryan of Oswego and Vincent Teruel of Sugar Grove. LOOOOOOOSERS!!! These two bums were busted and charged with:. Aggravated assault. Obstructing a police officer. Driving...
CBS News
7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
fox32chicago.com
Will County cold case: Investigators find new hope in identifying man murdered decades ago
LOCKPORT, Ill. - In July 1980, Will County investigators found a man's body in a wooden crate in the Sanitary and Shipping Canal near Lockport. They say he'd been shot in the abdomen days earlier. Decades have passed with no leads, but a DNA extraction and research company is giving...
Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary woman
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Gerald Lynn Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the death of Gloria Hansell, 69. Officials say Hansell was found strangled inside her Gary, Indiana home on June 17, 1994. Officials […]
WSPY NEWS
Police still investigating shooting south of Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a shooting that happened in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville in early September. Four people were shot in what police say was a dispute among party attendees. No one died. Undersheriff Bobby Richardson says police are still trying...
WIBC.com
Man Charged for 1994 Murder in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Charges are filed against a man from Kentucky for a 1994 murder in Gary, Indiana. That June, 69-year-old Gloria Hansell, a widow living alone in Gary Indiana on an oxygen machine, was found strangled to death and raped. With the FBI re-examining evidence, the Lake County...
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich man killed in crash on Creek Road
UPDATE: A Sandwich man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Creek Road, north of Plano, Wednesday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's identified the man who died as 52-year-old Jeffrey A. Thompson, of Sandwich. Police say Thompson was heading north on Creek Road when he left the roadway and hit a utility pole near Frazier Road. Thompson was the only one in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
starvedrock.media
Charges Elevated For Alleged Drunken Driver Who Plowed Into Ottawa High School
Nearly two months after crashing into Ottawa High School with her vehicle, an Ottawa woman now faces a felony charge. Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Leonard was in court Monday learning that she's being charged with criminal damage to government supported property. She posted $2,500 for bond and is out of custody. Police...
Comments / 12