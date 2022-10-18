Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash

Read full article on original website
Related
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
msn.com
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
These three stocks are still growing rapidly and could multiply your money in three years.
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
Jeremy Siegel warns home prices are about to suffer their 2nd-worst crash since World War II amid Fed rate hikes
Jeremy Siegel warned home prices will post the second-worst crash since World War II in the next 12 months. He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is hitting rate-sensitive sectors of the economy. Siegel said fears that the central bank will keep rates "higher for longer" are spooking...
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Comments / 1