Say Hello to The New Admin

Weber’s administrators are familiar faces to students, even if their names and stories aren’t always known. Weber High has been lucky enough to hire two new administrators this year: Ryan Kachold and Ryan Stokes. (Yes, two Ryans!) Both members of the duo are thrilled to introduce themselves to the students they serve.
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
Secluded, Gated Estate Featuring Open and Light Floor Plan in Sandy, UT Hits Market for $7.48M

The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home that has undergone a throughout extensive remodel now available for sale. This home located at 3271 E Deer Hollow Dr S, Sandy, Utah; offering 05 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,931 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Secrist (Phone: 801-455-9999) – BHHS Utah Properties – SLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
The Associated Press

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Officially Debuts as the First Hotel Connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005991/en/ Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)
How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?

OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
Idaho State Journal

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City

An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
Housing crisis in Park City about to get a lot worse

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s about to get even harder to find a place to live in Park City and the surrounding area. International students with J-1 cultural exchange visas—who work at the resorts—are allowed back into the country for the first time since the pandemic.
