SLC converting street lights to make them energy efficient, dark sky friendly
Thousands of street lights across the city are being converted to be more energy efficient and dark sky friendly.
KSLTV
Public pushes back on proposed changes to South Valley Regional Airport
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Planners for Salt Lake City Airports hosted their first public meeting for changes to South Valley Regional Airport. The changes include a longer runway and more hangar space, among other things. In a standing-room-only meeting Tuesday night, dozens of people turned out to hear the...
Smith’s Marketplace, Heber City, developer reach agreement to build
A big store just cleared a big hurdle in Heber City. A year after Heber City resolved to strike a deal, the city council on Tuesday approved terms to build a 132,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace north of town. There’s already a Smith’s grocery store in Heber — city planners say...
weberwarriornews.com
Say Hello to The New Admin
Weber’s administrators are familiar faces to students, even if their names and stories aren’t always known. Weber High has been lucky enough to hire two new administrators this year: Ryan Kachold and Ryan Stokes. (Yes, two Ryans!) Both members of the duo are thrilled to introduce themselves to the students they serve.
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America
SALT LAKE CITY — Groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America have been announced this week by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Managua Nicaragua Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Managua Nicaragua Temple will be held Nov. 26. Elder Taylor G....
Air Force F-35 crashes at end of runway in Utah
Air Force officials said that an F-35 crashed at the end of a runway at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City Utah, and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
KUTV
'Mortgage rates are sinking home sales' along the Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show slumping home sales along the Wasatch Front as mortgage rates keep rising. According to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell 31 percent in September compared to the year before. “Mortgage rates...
University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building
Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine.
Salt Lake City Council approve rezoning for tiny village
The Salt Lake City Council reached a unanimous decision to approve building more than 50 affordable permanent housing units to address the homeless population in Salt Lake City.
kmyu.tv
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
luxury-houses.net
Secluded, Gated Estate Featuring Open and Light Floor Plan in Sandy, UT Hits Market for $7.48M
The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home that has undergone a throughout extensive remodel now available for sale. This home located at 3271 E Deer Hollow Dr S, Sandy, Utah; offering 05 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,931 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Secrist (Phone: 801-455-9999) – BHHS Utah Properties – SLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Officially Debuts as the First Hotel Connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005991/en/ Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)
kslnewsradio.com
How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?
OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
KSLTV
Council to vote on West side plan to turn land into homeless housing village
The decision has raised concerns for those living closest to the plot of land, and some feel the city is backtracking on a plan they agreed to years ago. The west side of Salt Lake City is home to some of Utah’s most diverse communities. “I lived here for...
F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City
An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
kslnewsradio.com
Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
Mayflower Mountain construction gains ground with over 26 miles of new roads and more
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The construction at “Mayflower Mountain” between Park City and Heber City is hard to miss. Those who haven’t seen the massive changes on Utah Highway 40 […]
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
kslnewsradio.com
Housing crisis in Park City about to get a lot worse
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s about to get even harder to find a place to live in Park City and the surrounding area. International students with J-1 cultural exchange visas—who work at the resorts—are allowed back into the country for the first time since the pandemic.
