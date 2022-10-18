SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005991/en/ Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

