Obituary for Homer Craig Phifer, Jr.
Rev. Dr. Homer Craig Phifer, Jr. died on October 17, 2022. He was born in Hamlet, NC on September 12, 1932 to the Homer C. Phifer, Sr. and Elizabeth Dale Crowell Phifer. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Davidson College in 1954. Receiving a commission through the ROTC program at Davidson he served two years in the US Army following graduation. After this service he attended and graduated from Union Theological Seminary (now Union Presbyterian Seminary) in Richmond, VA with a Masters of Divinity degree.
Obituary for Debra Sue Adee of Aberdeen
Debra Sue Adee, 64, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. She was born May 28, 1958 in Moore County, NC. She attended Pinecrest High School and Sandhills Community College. She worked as the Laundry Manager at CCNC for approximately 25 years, until her health forced her to stop working. Debra loved plants and gardening, Nascar racing and UNC Basketball.
Doobie is lost in Pinehurst
A family is searching for their lost dog. Doobie was last seen Wednesday in Pinehurst on Bowman Road off Chicken Plant Road. This location is near Linden Road. If you see or find him, please contact Beverly at 910-603-5031.
Obituary for Herman Ray Phillips of Carthage
Pastor Herman Ray Phillips, age 83, of Carthage, passed away on Thursday, October, 20, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at A New Beginning Assembly of God with Pastor Jane Andrews officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Cameron Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am at the church.
Talamore Resort debuts new Toptracer Range
Autumn around the Village of Pinehurst area is the most popular time of year for a golf vacation. This fall, guests at Talamore Golf Resort in the “Home of American Golf” will be able to enjoy the resort’s new Toptracer Range. The Toptrcaer technology uses high-speed cameras, coupled with sophisticated computer algorithms, to provide instantaneous ball tracking information to guests using the range featured 10 hitting bays.
Obituary for Sheila Jessie MacLean Black Brewer
Sheila Jessie MacLean Black Brewer of Sanford passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 18. Sheila was born in Scotland and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. She came to the area as a new bride in 1970 after meeting her husband while working as a librarian at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. He was serving in intelligence there for the US Army.
Arrest made in Sherwood Park shooting investigation
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the shooting in the Sherwood Park neighborhood outside of Aberdeen. The scene of a shooting in Sherwood Park neighborhood near Aberdeen on Oct. 15/Sandhills Sentinel. On Oct.15, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting along Sherwood...
Two arrested following search warrant for drugs in West End
Two men were arrested on alleged drug charges when a search warrant was executed in West End. “On October 19th, 2022, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End,” said Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
