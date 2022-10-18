ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Principle Construction Corp. building new facility for trucking company in Elgin

Principle Construction Corp. has been contracted to build a new 31,200-square-foot building at 2570 Millennium Drive in Elgin for Alvil Trucking. The logistics company is moving from a previous location in Elk Grove Village and required a more modern space for truck maintenance. “Larger spaces with modern amenities are very...
ELGIN, IL
rejournals.com

Brown Commercial Group brokers six industrial transactions in Chicagoland

Brown Commercial Group negotiated six industrial transactions in the Chicago market for businesses that were looking for new space to expand their operations. The transactions were all completed by Broker Collin Tyrrell and supported businesses in the landscaping, transportation, retail, and printing industries. The largest transaction was a 12,245-square-foot lease...
CHICAGO, IL

