CoinDesk
Bitcoin Steady Above $19K as Fed Poised to Deliver Big Rate Hike Next Month
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses his analysis and outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at their next meeting Nov. 1-2. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon sheds light on Hodlonaut winning a defamation lawsuit against self-proclaimed "Satoshi Nakamoto" Craig Wright.
Web3 Developers More Active Than Ever Despite Crypto Winter: Alchemy
The number of smart contracts deployed on Ethereum has increased by 40% since the end of Q1, despite a 60% price plunge this year, according to Web3 development platform Alchemy. Alchemy Head of Growth Jason Shah shares insights into the report and what it reveals about building in Web3 amid crypto winter.
Bitcoin Flat as Volatility Hits 2-Year Low and Stocks Rise
With bitcoin unusually quiet at just above $19,000, investors are pondering the implications for the historically high-volatility cryptocurrency. Blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock’s data showed that bitcoin’s 30-day price volatility was at 31%, the lowest in almost two years. At press time bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market...
Sui Network Turns to Mist Units to Improve Payment Efficiency
Developers of the Sui Network introduced Mist units for the project’s native SUI tokens in a move geared towards more efficient micropayments. Mist is not a separate token, but functions similar to how 100 cents become $1. Each SUI will be broken up into 1 billion MIST, developers said, allowing for low gas fees while conducting transfers worth a few dollars.
Crypto Hopefuls Seek Value in Memecoins After Vitalik Buterin’s Tweets
"THE," a new class of meme tokens created over the past week after a tweet made by Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, has seen some $10 million in on-chain trading volume and counts of over 5,000 holders as of Friday afternoon. "The Hash" team discusses the latest in the world of memecoins.
Bitcoin Below $19K After Trading Flat for the Past Week
Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below an important threshold of $19,000 after trading flat for the past week. ARK36 Executive Director Mikkel Morch joins “First Mover” to discuss the token’s low volatility and a potential bottom.
Polkadot Co-Founder Gavin Wood Steps Down From CEO Role at Blockchain's Builder
Gavin Wood is shaking off his CEO title at Parity Technologies, the key backer supporting the Polkadot ecosystem. Wood, a longtime crypto developer who co-founded Polkadot after exiting the Ethereum Foundation in 2015, will remain a majority shareholder in Parity Technologies. His co-founder, Björn Wagner, will become the new CEO.
