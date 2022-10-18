ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Marvel Snap wheels out Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury for its launch video

By Tim Clark
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yS7nC_0ie9NA9g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AH4SM_0ie9NA9g00

Marvel Snap cards only have a power value and a cost in a bid to keep them simple and the action smooth. (Image credit: Marvel)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEvBIn5SCAU I have to admit to raising a skeptical eyebrow when I read yesterday that Ben Brode thinks Marvel Snap is going to become the biggest card game of all time . I mean, he would say that, given that Marvel Snap is the first release by Second Dinner, the studio he co-founded with a bunch of other Hearthstone alumni after leaving Blizzard in 2018.

Marvel Snap left early access and went into full release today. The PC client still very much shows its mobile roots, most noticeably in its phone-shaped orientation, but if you're looking for a sense of how seriously Marvel's paymasters are taking the game, a launch video starring none other than Samuel L Jackson gives a pretty good idea.

For those not inclined to click, the riff here is that Nick Fury has been replaced with a Snap player by the SHIELD human resources department on the basis that the phone jockey is doing a better job of managing a stable of superheroes. Jackson sells the bit with admirable gusto. I imagine he has long learned that being part of a ''cinematic universe' means having infinite things to sell.

Speaking of selling, Second Dinner has also clarified how monetization will work in the full game, clearly keen to draw a line under the unpleasantness that led to strong player pushback against 'Nexus Events' this August, ultimately leading to the scrapping of that entire system.

"We’d like to thank all the players that have shared their feedback and are sticking with us. We’ve got big dreams for Marvel Snap, and we want to build a game that will stand the test of time - we have no plans at this time to add an additional major monetization system. Marvel Snap needs to be fair and fun, and provide a valuable, player-friendly experience."

Note that in Snap additional cards are unlocked to your collection by playing the game. You can, however, pay to get earlier access to cosmetic upgrades. According to the Second Dinner rep, the monetisation options at launch look like this:

  • Season Pass (Standard and Premium options)
  • Card Variants (cosmetic skins for cards that players have acquired)
  • Gold (in-game currency used to purchase Card Variants or additional Credits that are normally earned by playing and used to upgrade cards and increase collection levels)

We found Snap's matches to be fast and fun when playing the beta back in July. Our one criticism of the gameplay was that, despite the gorgeous poppy card art, the actual battles lacked a little pizazz. Yes, slamming Iron Man feels good, but in terms of game-winning flourishes, in Snap there's nothing quite as spectacular as clearing a board with Deathwing in Hearthstone. It's more a case of using combat maths cleverly, something which didn't work out great for Artifact , though Snap certainly doesn't need a PhD to play.

Anyway, I like the idea of super-speedy matches and will definitely be indulging on the sofa while watching b-tier TV shows. Marvel Snap is out now on Steam.

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Recently Fired Nick Fury Meets His Replacement in Ad for Mobile Game Marvel Snap

When it comes to forming and managing a league of the planet’s top superheroes, Nick Fury is a highly capable, uniquely qualified individual. But even he isn’t immune to the possibility of being replaced by a younger, more impressionable agent, as is the case in a new campaign for the mobile game Marvel Snap which officially releases today.
ComicBook

Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
ComicBook

Marvel's Wolverine Said to Launch in 2023 by Microsoft

Even though PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games haven't announced a release window for the upcoming PS5 title Marvel's Wolverine, competitor Microsoft is under the impression that it will launch in 2023. Since first being announced last year, Insomniac has remained pretty quiet about Marvel's Wolverine, which has only prompted fans to ask even more questions about the game. And while it remains to be seen when we might see Wolverine again, if the title does launch next year, we could learn more in the near future.
International Business Times

'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]

A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

13K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy