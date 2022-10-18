ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

The 9 Best Face Washes for Acne in 2022

By Samantha Holender
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFjLT_0ie9N9MC00

Dealing with breakouts? The best spot treatments , retinol , and a non-comedogenic moisturizer are all important to have on hand, but your journey to clearer skin *really* starts when you use one of the best face washes for acne-prone skin. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam , aka @brownskinderm on TikTok, explains that a detoxifying cleanser lays a clean, de-gunked foundation for all of the acne-fighting products to follow. “It should help lift dirt like sweat, dead skin cells, and excess oil or sebum that often clogs pores and leads to acne breakouts,” she explains. “It also preps the skin to better absorb anti-acne ingredients in other skincare products that are a part of your regimen.”

That all begs the question: How do you find the best face wash for acne? You’re going to want to keep an eye out for a few buzzy ingredients including, but not limited to, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and sulfur. While some cleansers will only highlight one of these ingredients, others will use a combination—each has a slightly different approach to targeting the root of acne.

Dr. Kikam explains that benzoyl peroxide, for instance, is a mild anti-inflammatory ingredient that’s useful for whiteheads, blackheads, and irritation. “It penetrates deep into pores to unclog, control excess sebum, kill acne-causing bacteria, and treat and prevent acne lesions,” she says. Salicylic acid on the other hand is a type of beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that focuses on exfoliation and getting rid of dead skin cells and excess oil that lead to blocked pores. Last, but certainly not least, is sulfur. “It has mild anti-bacterial and keratolytic properties, meaning it targets acne-causing bacteria and breaks down dead skin to unclog pores, treat, and prevent acne breakouts.”

While you could spend countless hours scanning INCI lists for the right ingredients and testing products galore, we’ve done the hard work for you. Here, we’ve rounded up the best faces washes for acne that will target your breakouts—without stripping your skin.

The Best Face Wash for Acne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLwoJ_0ie9N9MC00 The Best Acne Face Wash for Sensitive Skin

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser

When you have acne-prone and sensitive skin, finding the right face wash is doubly important. According to Dr. Kikam, this drugstore option is ideal for getting rid of breakouts without disturbing the skin barrier. “This is great if you have oily, acne-prone skin that is sensitive or just sensitive skin in general and have concerns about using exfoliants that may irritate it. It combines salicylic acid along with moisture barrier replenishing ingredients such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyMSA_0ie9N9MC00 The Best Acne Face Wash for Dry Skin

The INKEY List Supersolutions Acne Solution 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Cleanser

“This non-foaming acne cleanser is formulated with 5% glycerin for improved moisture and 0.05% hyaluronic acid with two different molecular weights for hydration post rinse off,” says Dr. Kikam. “This assures that skin is cleansed while maintaining a moisture barrier and counteracts the drying effect that is common with other benzoyl peroxide cleansers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7PUa_0ie9N9MC00 The Best Acne Face Wash for Dry Skin

Kate Somerville EradiKate® Daily Cleanser

“Treatment is formulated with three percent sulfur and is a gentle cleanser that combines aloe vera and antioxidants,” explains Dr. Kikam. This balance between an acne-fighting agent and calming, soothing, and hydrating ingredients makes this baby key for those that fall on the drier side. “A face wash that is moisture-stripping or overly drying to skin is not good because it destroys the skin’s barrier and may even worsen acne breakouts. An effective cleanser for acne is one that efficiently lifts oil and dirt while hydrating skin and minimizing moisture loss as much as possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8g6K_0ie9N9MC00 The Best Anti-Inflammatory Face Wash for Acne

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

If you have a type of acne that is filled with inflammation (think: pustules and cysts), this cleanser should 100 percent be on your shelf. It's clarifying and promotes cell turnover—yes. But it also has loads of calming ingredients, including chamomile and centella asiatica, as well as antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E. It's multi-tasking formula has made it somewhat of a cult-favorite across all different skin types. Want further proof? Just look to the 900+ five star reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBm7p_0ie9N9MC00 The Best Mattifying Face Wash for Acne

Tata Harper Clarifying Blemish & Oil Control Cleanser

A host of naturally derived ingredients power the skin-clearing efforts of this Tata Harper classic: Prickly pear flower enzymes aid in clearing buildup from pores, juniper fruit balances sebum production, and chlorella soothes irritation. With consistent use of this cleanser, you'll begin to notice smoother texture and a more glowy, less shiny finish overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246ZLz_0ie9N9MC00 The Best Drugstore Face Wash for Acne

Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Fighting Face Wash

We can't talk acne-clearing face washes without mentioning this drugstore hero. This oil-free wash is highly recommended by dermatologists (including Dr. Kikam) and contains salicylic acid to effectively unclog pores as well as prevent new blemishes from forming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsJ2C_0ie9N9MC00 The Best Calming Face Wash for Acne

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser

If you have sensitive skin, this fragrance- and oil-free gel cleanser is a must-have. Not only is this face wash cost-friendly, it does wonders to dissolve acne-causing bacteria from pores, while whisking away dead skin cells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VHW5_0ie9N9MC00 The Best Face Wash for Acne and Large Pores

Dermalogica Active Clearing Skin Wash

This gel-based cleanser is super gentle but still manages to clear breakouts and smooth rough texture without drying out your skin or causing irritation. Salicylic acid, green tea, tea tree, zinc, and menthol work together to simultaneously exfoliate and calm inflammation over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYWqJ_0ie9N9MC00 The Best Luxe Face Wash for Acne

La Mer The Cleansing Foam

The price tag may be steep, but hear us out: This cleansing foam draws out impurities without stripping the skin of its beneficial oils. Just a dime size amount goes the distance to effectively clear away dirt and debris from congested pores.

Meet the Expert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9MlH_0ie9N9MC00 Dr. Adeline Kikam, DO, Msc, FAAD
Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Brown Skin Derm™

Dr. Adeline Kikam was inspired to become a dermatologist because of the struggles she faced with her own skin while growing up coupled with inaccessibility to dermatologic care. Combined, these experiences fueled her interest in decoding the vast and information-rich field that is dermatology as well as the desire to spread this wealth of knowledge. As part of this mission, Dr. Kikam launched Brown Skin Derm™ via social media at the beginning of her dermatology residency to fill the void of evidence-based information and candid, informative conversations. She’s leveraged social media to create a trusted space for expert-led skin care knowledge as well as highlight common dermatologic conditions and issues, providing greater access to care for melanin-rich skin and creating more equity in the skin care and beauty industries. She also lends her expertise and passion to advocating for improved representation of people of color in the larger discussion on skin care, ranging from information accuracy and accessibility to medical therapy and product formulation to consumer/patient engagement. In addition to discussing medical conditions, Dr. Kikam is experienced in the rapidly evolving world of aesthetic procedures, and she provides reviews on skin care products and features fellow dermatologists and organizations who offer resources for skin of color. Today, her followers are a diverse group of individuals hailing from all corners of the world, including Asians, Latinos, Africans, African-Americans, Middle Eastern, etc. Slowly but surely, the landscape of dermatology is changing and people of color everywhere are demanding to see themselves reflected in the way skin care is discussed. She recently contributed to a newly released comprehensive dermatology atlas that features common skin conditions presented across all Fitzpatrick skin types, a resource she never had during her medical training that is now available to all health care professionals. In 2022, she is launching SkinClusive Dermatology, an in-person and teledermatology clinic with a focus on medical, cosmetic, and hair restoration treatments as well as specialization in skin of color.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger

When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
shefinds

The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!

If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
shefinds

How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists

The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
shefinds

3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear

The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
The Independent

13 best foundations for mature skin that deliver hydration and added radiance

As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall

Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
shefinds

2 Ingredients You Should Alternate On Mature Skin To Make Fine Lines And Wrinkles Disappear

The shelves of Sephora and Ulta can be an overwhelming place — there just seem to be so many skincare products and so little time to try them all. But having every skin ingredient at your disposal isn’t necessarily a good thing because this banquet of options may distract you from focusing on key products that can hone in on your specific skin concerns. It’s totally normal to experience the effects of aging on your skin – we’re talking fine lines and wrinkles, of course. But if you prefer to soften these lines, it helps to understand which skin ingredients will work in your favor so that you can save money, time, and the frustration of trying a bevy of products that don’t produce results. Lilian Alishaev, R.N., and Family Nurse Practitioner at Manhattan Laser Spa who has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade, is here to simplify matters for you. These are the two ingredients you should alternate on mature skin to make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.
shefinds

Beauty Experts Say This One Hydrating Tea Is The Secret To Flawless, Ageless Skin

The best skincare news in the world would be discovering that a mocha latte with extra chocolate shavings on top is actually top-secret weapon for better skin. We may not be quite that lucky, but there’s some good news anyway: you can relax under a blanket, watch your favorite movie, and soothe yourself with a beverage that works overtime as a skin savior. Teas have been long known for their antioxidant and therapeutics properties — but specific teas can even help keep your complexion more youthful and glowing (and all you have to do is boil some water, grab a tea bag, let it steep, and get ready to veg out with a cup in your hand). But with so many tea varieties, which one is the best option for your skin? Beauty experts say this one hydrating tea is the secret to flawless, ageless skin.
rsvplive.ie

Using anti-ageing body care products can keep your skin youthful and supple

When we think of skincare, most of us automatically think of the products we use on our face. And while our facial skincare is super important, taking care of the rest of our body is too. As with your face, your body skin changes with age. According to the National...
Well+Good

The Derm Who Invented ‘Skin Cycling’ Just Launched a Powerful Skin-Resurfacing Serum That Won’t Cause Irritation

As the creator of "skin cycling," a less-is-more method of skin-care application that drives results while minimizing irritation, Whitney Bowe, MD, is all about making sure your products aren't doing harm. "When my patients would ask me for recommendations for an exfoliating product, I found myself torn between products that were effective but were irritating and products that were very gentle, but didn't really deliver results," says Dr. Bowe, a board-certified dermatologist and research scientist in New York City. So she formulated her own exfoliating serum—DWB Beauty Exfoliation Night ($79). It's potent, yet gentle.
POPSUGAR

I Tried a $200 Celeb-Loved Facial, and My Skin Has Never Looked Better

The DiamondGlow facial is a treatment loved by celebrities like Chrissy Tiegen. The treatment is a three-step process that involves exfoliation, extraction, and infusion. One editor tried the facial and is sharing everything to know about the treatment. To say I have problematic skin would be putting it lightly. I've...
Healthline

Managing My Eczema: Dry Eyes, Dark Circles, and More

Different forms of eczema can impact the scalp, face, and body. Eczema is impacted by biological factors like hormones, allergies, and production of sebum. It can also be affected by lifestyle factors, some of which you can manage. I have three decades of battling eczema flare-ups behind me, and while...
MindBodyGreen

Runner's Face: Does Running Cause Skin Sagging Over Time?

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Exercise is great for your skin: It promotes healthy blood circulation and delivers nutrients to skin cells (that's why people often hail the "post-workout glow"), and it soothes your mind and promotes a positive mood—skin and mental health, as we know, are intimately connected.
getnews.info

JuvenuSkin: Next Generation Skincare – for people who love their skin

The microflora on our skin can grow and thrive with the help of probiotic skin care. This helps our skin’s natural defenses work better and makes the top layer of our skin stronger. However, many commercial probiotic skincare products have ingredients that are known to irritate the skin. Now...
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

926
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy