The 9 Best Face Washes for Acne in 2022

Dealing with breakouts? The best spot treatments , retinol , and a non-comedogenic moisturizer are all important to have on hand, but your journey to clearer skin *really* starts when you use one of the best face washes for acne-prone skin. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam , aka @brownskinderm on TikTok, explains that a detoxifying cleanser lays a clean, de-gunked foundation for all of the acne-fighting products to follow. “It should help lift dirt like sweat, dead skin cells, and excess oil or sebum that often clogs pores and leads to acne breakouts,” she explains. “It also preps the skin to better absorb anti-acne ingredients in other skincare products that are a part of your regimen.”

That all begs the question: How do you find the best face wash for acne? You’re going to want to keep an eye out for a few buzzy ingredients including, but not limited to, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and sulfur. While some cleansers will only highlight one of these ingredients, others will use a combination—each has a slightly different approach to targeting the root of acne.

Dr. Kikam explains that benzoyl peroxide, for instance, is a mild anti-inflammatory ingredient that’s useful for whiteheads, blackheads, and irritation. “It penetrates deep into pores to unclog, control excess sebum, kill acne-causing bacteria, and treat and prevent acne lesions,” she says. Salicylic acid on the other hand is a type of beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that focuses on exfoliation and getting rid of dead skin cells and excess oil that lead to blocked pores. Last, but certainly not least, is sulfur. “It has mild anti-bacterial and keratolytic properties, meaning it targets acne-causing bacteria and breaks down dead skin to unclog pores, treat, and prevent acne breakouts.”

While you could spend countless hours scanning INCI lists for the right ingredients and testing products galore, we’ve done the hard work for you. Here, we’ve rounded up the best faces washes for acne that will target your breakouts—without stripping your skin.

The Best Acne Face Wash for Sensitive Skin

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser

When you have acne-prone and sensitive skin, finding the right face wash is doubly important. According to Dr. Kikam, this drugstore option is ideal for getting rid of breakouts without disturbing the skin barrier. “This is great if you have oily, acne-prone skin that is sensitive or just sensitive skin in general and have concerns about using exfoliants that may irritate it. It combines salicylic acid along with moisture barrier replenishing ingredients such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid.”

The Best Acne Face Wash for Dry Skin

The INKEY List Supersolutions Acne Solution 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Cleanser

“This non-foaming acne cleanser is formulated with 5% glycerin for improved moisture and 0.05% hyaluronic acid with two different molecular weights for hydration post rinse off,” says Dr. Kikam. “This assures that skin is cleansed while maintaining a moisture barrier and counteracts the drying effect that is common with other benzoyl peroxide cleansers.”

Kate Somerville EradiKate® Daily Cleanser

“Treatment is formulated with three percent sulfur and is a gentle cleanser that combines aloe vera and antioxidants,” explains Dr. Kikam. This balance between an acne-fighting agent and calming, soothing, and hydrating ingredients makes this baby key for those that fall on the drier side. “A face wash that is moisture-stripping or overly drying to skin is not good because it destroys the skin’s barrier and may even worsen acne breakouts. An effective cleanser for acne is one that efficiently lifts oil and dirt while hydrating skin and minimizing moisture loss as much as possible.”

The Best Anti-Inflammatory Face Wash for Acne

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

If you have a type of acne that is filled with inflammation (think: pustules and cysts), this cleanser should 100 percent be on your shelf. It's clarifying and promotes cell turnover—yes. But it also has loads of calming ingredients, including chamomile and centella asiatica, as well as antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E. It's multi-tasking formula has made it somewhat of a cult-favorite across all different skin types. Want further proof? Just look to the 900+ five star reviews.

The Best Mattifying Face Wash for Acne

Tata Harper Clarifying Blemish & Oil Control Cleanser

A host of naturally derived ingredients power the skin-clearing efforts of this Tata Harper classic: Prickly pear flower enzymes aid in clearing buildup from pores, juniper fruit balances sebum production, and chlorella soothes irritation. With consistent use of this cleanser, you'll begin to notice smoother texture and a more glowy, less shiny finish overall.

The Best Drugstore Face Wash for Acne

Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Fighting Face Wash

We can't talk acne-clearing face washes without mentioning this drugstore hero. This oil-free wash is highly recommended by dermatologists (including Dr. Kikam) and contains salicylic acid to effectively unclog pores as well as prevent new blemishes from forming.

The Best Calming Face Wash for Acne

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser

If you have sensitive skin, this fragrance- and oil-free gel cleanser is a must-have. Not only is this face wash cost-friendly, it does wonders to dissolve acne-causing bacteria from pores, while whisking away dead skin cells.

The Best Face Wash for Acne and Large Pores

Dermalogica Active Clearing Skin Wash

This gel-based cleanser is super gentle but still manages to clear breakouts and smooth rough texture without drying out your skin or causing irritation. Salicylic acid, green tea, tea tree, zinc, and menthol work together to simultaneously exfoliate and calm inflammation over time.

The Best Luxe Face Wash for Acne

La Mer The Cleansing Foam

The price tag may be steep, but hear us out: This cleansing foam draws out impurities without stripping the skin of its beneficial oils. Just a dime size amount goes the distance to effectively clear away dirt and debris from congested pores.

