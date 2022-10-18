ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

southsoundmag.com

Local Author Announces Book Signing

Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Zoolights tickets now on sale

TACOMA, Wash.—Get your timed online tickets for the region’s longest-running light show! Zoolights has dazzled the South Sound community for 35 years, and this year will be no exception. The holiday tradition returns to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Nov. 25-Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays.
TACOMA, WA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Tacoma, Washington

Planning on visiting Washington State? Before heading straight for Seattle, consider making your way to Tacoma, a vibrant city overlooking Puget Sound. From art galleries to lovely parks, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Tacoma, WA. Tacoma is home to fantastic museums focusing on the Pacific...
TACOMA, WA
Alternative Press

With Save The Baby, Enumclaw are putting it all on the line

Before Enumclaw existed, bandleader Aramis Johnson threw a series of parties so legendary, their location changed every time. On one Friday per month, Toe Jam — gatherings where “people will be going so hard that they’ll jam their toe” — took hold over Tacoma, Washington, offering its community a haven of music and art. One was in a bar, another was in an old car shop; really, it was whatever Johnson and his friends could find on Craigslist.
ENUMCLAW, WA
KING-5

A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Crosscut.com

Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle

Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit

The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
WASHINGTON STATE
idesignarch.com

Craftsman Designed Small Cottage With Cozy Courtyard Garden

Jardin del Colibri is a contemporary cottage in Redmond, Washington located within the community of Conover Commons. It was developed by The Cottage Company which specializes in building pocket neighborhood communities of compact homes. This charming small home has almost 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and...
REDMOND, WA
KING-5

Attack of the giant pumpkins!

SEATTLE — There's something weird and wonderful taking shape in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood. It's a "giant" effort that started a couple of years ago. "This was our pandemic pumpkin project," said Brooke Oettinger. In 2020, Oettinger and her next-door neighbor, Karl Pauly, set out to brighten the mood...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
weddingsparrow.com

5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state

Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound

On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
POULSBO, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Animal Shelter to Host “Fall in Love” Adoption Event

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event from Oct. 21-23. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 25% off adoption fees for all animals.
TACOMA, WA
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Seattle

Seattle is a fantastic destination. Finding a spot to start could be challenging because there are so many distinct locations. Pike Place Market is where some visitors start their visit, while others would view the Space Needle. If you are not visiting for leisure, family, or shopping, then learning about Seattle’s spooky side may interest you.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Plant propagation with Ciscoe

SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris is a big fan of fall freebies in the garden. "It's early fall, and this is a great time to get free plants! So I'm gonna propagate one of my favorites!” he declared. The first thing you need is good seeding...
SEATTLE, WA

