Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
The Suburban Times
Zoolights tickets now on sale
TACOMA, Wash.—Get your timed online tickets for the region’s longest-running light show! Zoolights has dazzled the South Sound community for 35 years, and this year will be no exception. The holiday tradition returns to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Nov. 25-Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Tacoma, Washington
Planning on visiting Washington State? Before heading straight for Seattle, consider making your way to Tacoma, a vibrant city overlooking Puget Sound. From art galleries to lovely parks, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Tacoma, WA. Tacoma is home to fantastic museums focusing on the Pacific...
Alternative Press
With Save The Baby, Enumclaw are putting it all on the line
Before Enumclaw existed, bandleader Aramis Johnson threw a series of parties so legendary, their location changed every time. On one Friday per month, Toe Jam — gatherings where “people will be going so hard that they’ll jam their toe” — took hold over Tacoma, Washington, offering its community a haven of music and art. One was in a bar, another was in an old car shop; really, it was whatever Johnson and his friends could find on Craigslist.
KING-5
A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
Crosscut.com
Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle
Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
Peek Inside Kenny G’s For Sale Breathtaking $85 Million Seattle Mansion
Seattle's most expensive house doesn't belong to Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos. You'd be surprised that Kenny G was once the owner of a Seattle mansion that's now the most expensive single-dwelling property on the market in Washington State. The property was built in 1995 and was once the home...
idesignarch.com
Craftsman Designed Small Cottage With Cozy Courtyard Garden
Jardin del Colibri is a contemporary cottage in Redmond, Washington located within the community of Conover Commons. It was developed by The Cottage Company which specializes in building pocket neighborhood communities of compact homes. This charming small home has almost 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and...
KING-5
Attack of the giant pumpkins!
SEATTLE — There's something weird and wonderful taking shape in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood. It's a "giant" effort that started a couple of years ago. "This was our pandemic pumpkin project," said Brooke Oettinger. In 2020, Oettinger and her next-door neighbor, Karl Pauly, set out to brighten the mood...
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Tacoma?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Animal Shelter to Host “Fall in Love” Adoption Event
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event from Oct. 21-23. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 25% off adoption fees for all animals.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Seattle
Seattle is a fantastic destination. Finding a spot to start could be challenging because there are so many distinct locations. Pike Place Market is where some visitors start their visit, while others would view the Space Needle. If you are not visiting for leisure, family, or shopping, then learning about Seattle’s spooky side may interest you.
KING-5
Plant propagation with Ciscoe
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris is a big fan of fall freebies in the garden. "It's early fall, and this is a great time to get free plants! So I'm gonna propagate one of my favorites!” he declared. The first thing you need is good seeding...
Comments / 0