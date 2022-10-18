Read full article on original website
Nebraska gets EPA go-ahead to expand E30 use in state vehicles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prior to presenting the Governor’s Bioscience Award during Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told 6 News that the state received important news from the Environmental Protection Agency. “The EPA just approved our proposal to do a phase two E30 study,” Ricketts...
12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
Nebraska, Iowa unemployment rates raise slightly in September
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s and Iowa’s unemployment rates have risen slightly in the past month. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska’s September unemployment rate is 2.2%, up 0.1% from August. Although, the state says the number is still less than the September 2021 2.5% unemployment rate from this time last year.
Ricketts presents 2022 Bioscience Award in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Environmental challenges are of particular concern to Nebraska’s top industries, making bioscience research critical to the future of agriculture and the state’s economy. Wednesday night at Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting held at The Pella at Blackstone, Gov. Pete Ricketts made that clear as he...
Nebraska general election reminders
Nebraska general election reminders
Nebraska taking ARPA grant applications to build mental health treatment facilities
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state’s economic development department began accepting applications this week for grants for nonprofits looking to expand mental health services. The Building Mental Health Treatment Facilities Program grants will reimburse costs incurred during construction, according to the Nebraska DED release. The department began taking applications...
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
Outside money pours into Nebraska’s second congressional district race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - All eyes are on Nebraska’s 2nd district, with Cook Political Report declaring the race a toss-up. That means a lot of outside money is flowing inside this race. 67%of Bacon’s campaign donations are coming from out of state. 46% of Vargas’ donations are from...
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
Lincoln educator named ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln teacher got the surprise and honor of her career Thursday, and it all happened right in front of the students she’s dedicated her life to. In the groggy first period of Lincoln High School - just as Renee Jones settled her freshman into a lesson in Oral Communications, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt led a train of cameras into the room. He held an apple trophy in his hand and presented it to Jones as the 2023 “Nebraska Teacher of the Year.”
6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
Thursday Oct. 20 COVID-19 update:
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on abortion
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Nebraska Legislature coming two votes shy of creating stricter abortion rules this summer, many voters in the state are casting ballots based on this one issue. Protests supporting abortion rights popped up across the country this spring and summer this is one outside Omaha’s...
More than $3 million raised in Nebraska congressional race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the last ten months, more than $3 million has been thrown at two candidates vying for Congressional District One. The latest Federal Election Commission filings show Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks and Republican Mike Flood separated by just a few hundred thousand dollars. State Senator Pansing...
ACLU of Nebraska informing inmates of their voting rights
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The ACLU of Nebraska is working to make sure inmates in the state know their voting rights. The organization is sending thousands of informational pamphlets to jails across the state along with voter registration forms and early ballot request forms. ACLU officials say most inmates think...
Election 2022: Early voting starts in Iowa
(WOWT) - Early voting for Iowa began Wednesday. Iowans can cast their ballot 20 days before Election Day. County auditors will begin mailing out absentee ballots to people who have requested them. Iowa’s new election laws ban county auditors from automatically mailing absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter.
