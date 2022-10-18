Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Xi cements control over China, but huge challenges await in third term
Xi Jinping has secured near total control over China's Communist Party but experts warn his unchecked power is a huge risk, with a debt-ridden economy and a US rivalry also presenting major challenges. It has also sparked warnings that Xi's increasingly unchecked power may trigger a succession crisis when his rule finally comes to an end.
