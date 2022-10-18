Read full article on original website
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
The Daily South
The Best Towns To Visit At Christmastime In Florida
Is there anything better than December in Florida? The tens of millions of visitors who flock to the Sunshine State each year when their own states are overcast think not. Still, while the winter weather—which seldom drops cooler than "chilly"—is flawless, one could conceivably complain that Florida is not the most festive state to visit when the most wonderful time of the year rolls around. But that's not the case in these towns, where the Christmas spirit is alive and well—even if snow never falls and reindeer sightings are rare.
This Epic 715-Mile Florida Road Trip Must Be On Your Fall Bucket List & It’s Pretty Cheap
"Snowbirds" are always traveling to Florida in the Fall, and now there is a different way to experience the Sunshine State from North to South. You can take a road trip from Jacksonville to the Keys, and research shows it's actually pretty cheap!. One study done by Vacation Renter found...
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneytips.com
Tragic Death After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Revealed in Theme Park Injury Report
The state of Florida releases a theme park injury report largely focused on Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other Orlando-area Parks throughout the year, and sadly the latest report notes the death of an 83-year-old man following a ride on a Magic Kingdom attraction. According to the Florida Department...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
Halloween is nearly here – find out how to claim a spooky 3-in-1 Lego set
Lego fans, rejoice, as the Danish brick brand is giving away a new set worth £17.99 with any purchase over £100 this October. The gift set can be built into a classic depiction of a witch – green skin and all – as well as a purple cat or a dragon, all while donning a black witch’s hat. It’s not only an ideal spooky-themed present for children ages seven and above but would also make an excellent Halloween decoration that can be broken down and rebuilt several times. The set joins other Halloween-themed sets, such as the similar-sized Halloween Owl...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneyfoodblog.com
Your Ultimate One-Day Plan for Resort Hopping in Disney World
There’s so much to love about Disney resorts, right?. Staying at a Disney hotel gives you special perks like Early Theme Park Entry and Extended Evening Hours, not to mention the theming can also be an extra dose of magic. However, Disney resort stays are EXPENSIVE and can rack up the cost of your vacation quickly. Resort hopping is a great way to visit each resort and see their offerings without paying to stay there, but how can you see all of them during your trip and still experience all you want to in the park? Here’s Your Ultimate One-Day Plan for Resort Hopping in Disney World.
WDW News Today
Prices Increased on Custom Lightsabers and Droids at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Prices have been increased on both custom lightsaber and droid building experiences in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Savi’s Workshop — Handbuilt Lightsabers experience, which allows guests to build their own lightsaber, has increased from $219.99 to $249.99. For more information on...
Disney restored Walt's Mickey Mouse One Gulfstream private plane that was left to rot in Florida's heat and humidity – take a closer look at the vintage plane
Walt Disney used the private plane to scout Disney World – then codenamed Project X. The company flagship was affectionately known as Walt's Plane and The Mouse. The fully outfitted galley included a hot cup for heating Walt's favorite chili. The Walt Disney Company has reverentially restored the mothballed...
Disney World Set to Bring Back Hugely Popular Event
Disney (DIS) and Comcast’s Universal Studios (CMCSA) are in constant competition for customers to choose their theme park for vacations. The competition has been fierce since covid restrictions lifted, as both parks have been launching new attractions and the return of fan favorites that people have been anxiously waiting to return.
WDW News Today
Disney Issues Statement Regarding Annual Passholder Lawsuit
Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the pair of Annual Passholders that are suing them over the Park Pass Reservation system. This statement was given to Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon: “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”
