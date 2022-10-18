ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

islandernews.com

Russian-made plane flown from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba lands in SW Miami

On Friday, the exodus of Cubans leaving the island continued, although this time, not in homemade sea vessels but rather a small plane. According to a report by NBC-6 Miami, the single engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades. The pilot was...
MIAMI, FL
mitchandmeltakemiami.com

Bartaco Miami: Upscale street food with a coastal vibe

The taste of street tacos with the elegance of an elevated beach resort. Bartaco is a self-described upscale restaurant inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California. Best known for its street food and specialty cocktails, Bartaco has several locations throughout the United States including Colorado, Connecticut,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida's dry and wet seasons: An explainer

MIAMI -- For Americans who have lived or spent much time in parts of the country other than Florida, they may be used to experiencing four separate seasons during the year.But in South Florida, there are really only two seasons: the wet -- or rainy season -- and the dry season. And it seems like by the time we get to the end of either one of them, most South Floridians are anxiously waiting for a change in the  weather patterns. The wet season typically begins on May 15t and lasts through Oct. 15.But Mother Nature doesn't look at the calendar...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO

Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
touropia.com

14 Free Things to Do in Miami, Florida

Miami’s reputation precedes itself. It’s not a destination that stands out as budget-friendly, not with its famous nightlife and dining scene. However, with its captivating history and local culture, to go along with its eye-catching nature and architecture, you can still enjoy Miami on a budget. Without spending...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Miami coach Mario Cristobal has talked a tough game but none of it has shown up in his team so far | D'Angelo

MIAMI GARDENS — Shouldn't the Miami Hurricanes expect more for $80 million?. We may be just seven games into the Mario Cristobal era, but this is as embarrassing a start as one could have envisioned. And it goes much deeper than a 3-4 record and three consecutive home losses. Deeper than the eight turnovers and a humiliating 45-21 loss to Duke Saturday. Deeper than falling behind by three scores to Middle Tennessee and Duke during that streak.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
islandernews.com

Large fish kills in areas of Miami

A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
MIAMI, FL
thepalmettopanther.com

New Glamping Site Coming to South Florida

This October, Lulu Glamping is opening in South Florida just in time for fall. Although the autumn season in Miami usually does not drop below 70 degrees, this new experience promises to bring all the right feelings. The term glamping describes a form of camping with “fancier” accommodations than ones...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive

MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago.  Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami

Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
MIAMI, FL

