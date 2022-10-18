MIAMI -- For Americans who have lived or spent much time in parts of the country other than Florida, they may be used to experiencing four separate seasons during the year.But in South Florida, there are really only two seasons: the wet -- or rainy season -- and the dry season. And it seems like by the time we get to the end of either one of them, most South Floridians are anxiously waiting for a change in the weather patterns. The wet season typically begins on May 15t and lasts through Oct. 15.But Mother Nature doesn't look at the calendar...

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO