A talk by Mariana Martínez Balvanera. We warmly invite you to join us for a virtual talk about creative practice's role in bringing different knowledges together around the kitchen table—a process which is crucial for understanding and transforming our food systems. This talk will share the story of the Cocina CoLaboratorio project, some tools, experiences, and concepts that the transdisciplinary team works with, touching upon some examples from recent work.

2 DAYS AGO