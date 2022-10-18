Chicago Vinyl Record Pressing Factory, Smashed Plastic, Celebrate The Spooky Season With Mini Music Fest

Read full article on original website
The Magic Of 79th Street Is On Full Display In Artist’s Huge Merchandise Mart Light And Music Display
AUBURN GRESHAM — When Jasmin Taylor heard “Aim For The Moon” by the late rapper Pop Smoke and Quavo, she came alive. As a dancer, vocalist and composer hailing from the South Side, Taylor “tends to see sound and visualizes movement in her head,” she said. So when she heard the rhythmic “Yeahs” echoed by Pop Smoke over a melodic beat in the first 30 seconds of the song, it made her think of liberation, joy and the “freedom people feel at the circus.”
947wls.com
Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.
Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
Chicago Film Festival: New movie follows Bronzeville 'kings' of illegal Illinois lottery racket
"I would have to call them the Robin Hoods of Chicago because they took care of their people," said music icon Quincy Jones.
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
tmpresale.com
WGCI Big Jam in Chicago, IL Dec 3rd, 2022 – presale code
The latest WGCI Big Jam presale password is now on our site:. This is your best chance to get tickets for WGCI Big Jam in advance of anyone else 🙂. You don’t want to miss WGCI Big Jam’s show in Chicago do you? We’ve seen tickets will sell out quickly when they go on sale: during the presale you can acquire your tickets before they get resold by scalpers!
thechicagogenius.com
Experts Warn Mariano’s Purchasing Jewel Could Put Too Much Strain on City’s Jazz Trio Population
CHICAGO — With grocery giant Kroger exploring purchasing its competitor, Albertsons, it seems likely that Kroger-owned Mariano’s will soon own Jewel-Osco. If the deal goes through, experts warn that we’re likely to see bougie changes to Jewel stores, putting even more strain on Chicago’s already stretched thin jazz trio population.
blockclubchicago.org
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
Eater
Explore This Delightful New French Restaurant Along Randolph Street
Chicago’s getting another French restaurant, but Coquette, which opened Tuesday in West Loop, isn’t a traditional bistro. It’s a playful lounge where owners promise free sips of wine and a soundtrack that will transport customers to Paris. The team at Bonhomme Hospitality (Porto, Bordel, Beatnik) are travel...
The List: Emojis that make you look old
CHICAGO – Robin Baumgarten gives her list of emojis that people use that could make you look old on WGN Morning News on October 19th. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Chicago restaurant Tavern on Rush to close earlier than expected
CHICAGO - An iconic Chicago restaurant that announced it was closing at the end of the year will now close next week. Employees at Tavern on Rush received the news Thursday in a letter from the owner, Phil Stefani. The letter blames, "contractual circumstances." Tavern on Rush has been on...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
WGNtv.com
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Collider
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
Eater
The Kolache, a Texas Mainstay, Finds a Chicago Audience
When a pair of food entrepreneurs brought a treasured Texas delicacy to Chicago in the early stages of the pandemic, they weren’t sure how the city would react. But much to the delight of Houston native Eric Liu and Michigander Tom Bovio, hungry locals have embraced the kolache (“koh-la-chee”), a quintessential Texas breakfast pastry with Czech origins, and their brand, Howdy Kolache.
fox32chicago.com
National show to spotlight missing Bradley sisters from Chicago
CHICAGO - It has been 21 years and three months since the Bradley sisters went missing, and there's been no sign of them since. This week, producers of a national true-crime show are hoping that changes. "This is just another opportunity, we hope, to reach the right person who has...
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
oakpark.com
Carnitas Don Alfredo: Make Mine ‘Greasy’
Carnitas Don Alfredo, at the corner of Lake Street and First Avenue, is one of three local outposts of this Mexican restaurant group. Attached to a gas station, this small to-go restaurant specializes in carnitas, pork slow-cooked in its own fat. This is also the way French duck confit is prepared: simmered in fat, the meat becomes richer, more tender, lush and delicious.
fox32chicago.com
Here's where Chicagoans are headed for the holidays
CHICAGO - New data shows where Chicago airports are sending the most passengers this holiday season. According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, many people are headed to LaGuardia Airport in New York City. That's followed by Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando and Atlanta. Chicago's two main airports are O'Hare International...
