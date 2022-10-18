ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Melanie Greeno
1d ago

the way she searches for cameras to pose and smile for confirms that's all she's about. whose fault is it gonna be tomorrow. she just never stops. she needs serious mental help

Reply
9
deborah king
1d ago

Because she wasn’t the the prettiest and didn’t get all the attention. Or more time to scope out what Harry wanted for a wife

Reply
7
ChineeseNoodleBoy
3d ago

She has no looks- she is simple, bland and boring.

Reply
12
Related
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
People

Meghan Markle Says Her and Prince Harry's Story on Netflix 'May Not Be the Way We Would Have Told It'

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, Meghan discussed the anticipated docuseries focused on the couple Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ready to hit Netflix queues? The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about her and her husband's deal with the streaming giant in her Variety Power of Women cover, which was released Wednesday. In the accompanying interview, Meghan addressed what audiences can expect in the upcoming docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy