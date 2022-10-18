Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
Healthline
What to Know If You Have Heart Disease in Pregnancy
Heart disease in pregnancy is something to take seriously. According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), in the United States, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death during pregnancy and postpartum, causing 4.23 deaths for every 100,000 births. But there’s hope. If heart disease is.
Healthline
Cannabis and Other Drugs Increase Risk of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
A new study looks at how drugs including cannabis, opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine can increase your risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib.) AFib risk was highest among people who took cocaine or opioids. But all four drugs increased the risk of AFib. In the study, researchers identified nearly 1 million people...
Healthline
What is a Sigmoid Colectomy Procedure for Colon Cancer?
Colon cancer is the if you don’t count skin cancers. If the cancer hasn’t spread, then one of the possible treatments is a sigmoid colectomy. That may be a confusing term. This article will discuss the sigmoid colectomy procedure, the possible risks involved, and what life after the surgery might look like.
Healthline
Cannabis Use Before Surgery Increases Pain Afterward, Study Shows
Researchers say people who use cannabis tend to experience more pain after surgery than people who don’t use the drug. They add that cannabis users have a tendency to use more opioids after surgery. Experts say cannabinoid receptors in the brain may overlap with opioid receptors. They add that...
Healthline
Psychotherapy May Help You Find Relief From Chronic Back Pain — Here's How
Chronic back pain impacts millions of Americans. New research revealed that combining cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with tailored exercises could significantly support pain management. CBT is designed to change the way individuals thought processes, focus, and attitudes. The new findings highlight the importance of individualized treatment plans in treating chronic...
Healthline
Can Gluten Enzyme Supplements Help You Digest Gluten?
Gluten has been under scrutiny for the past several years by dieters, health enthusiasts, and those who have certain medical conditions. For those with a condition like celiac disease, the only way to treat it is to adhere to a gluten-free diet. However, this is difficult because many foods have unlabeled ingredients containing small amounts of gluten.
Healthline
Same-Day Outpatient Procedures May Be the Future of Hip, Knee, and Other Surgeries
Both patients and hospitals benefit from shorter postoperative hospital stays. More hospitals are shifting their focus to preoperative and postoperative procedures to shorten stays. Insurance companies haven’t yet adapted, leaving some therapies uncovered. Getting enough quality rest is important for your health, especially when you’re recovering from surgery.
Healthline
What Is MONA and Is It Still Used During a Heart Attack?
MONA is a mnemonic that was taught to medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs), for the initial management of a suspected heart attack. It stands for:. morphine. oxygen therapy. nitrates. aspirin. MONA is no longer taught to new health professionals. Emerging research, including. , suggests...
Healthline
Key CDC Panel Recommends COVID-19 Vaccine Added to Regular Childhood Immunization Plan
An advisory panel has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for kids as young as 6 months. The CDC will decide later whether or not to take the panel’s recommendation. The immunization schedule is meant to help guide physicians in determining when...
Healthline
What Is the Keto South Beach Diet? A Comprehensive Review
Since its release in 2003, the South Beach Diet has become one of the most popular diet programs worldwide. In 2019, the plan’s creator introduced the Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet, a new variation that gives the South Beach Diet a low carb, ketogenic twist. This new program claims to rev up your metabolism, increase weight loss, and improve your overall health.
Comments / 0