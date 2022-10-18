Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 253 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 56; State Deaths at 7,487
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Oct. 21) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 605,830 with an increase of 253 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
85 High School Students From Across the State Take Park in 2022 FBI Teen Academy
Dalton Auvil has dreamed of becoming an FBI agent for as long as he can remember. On Thursday, the Buckhannon-Upshur High School senior had the opportunity to see up close and personal what goes on at the FBI during the 2002 FBI Teen Academy at the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division complex in Bridgeport.
