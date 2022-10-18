ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres fan builds amazing Petco Park-themed backyard

San Diego is going wild after the Padres took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS to reach the NLCS for the first time since 1998. And the craze led to the San Diego local news tracking down a Padres fan that has an incredible backyard inspired by the team’s home stadium, Petco Park.
NBC Miami

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Second Wrist Surgery as Suspension Dwindles

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. reportedly underwent a second surgery on his wrist last week. The shortstop suffered a broken left wrist prior to the start of the season and had an initial surgical procedure in March. He missed the first four months of the season due to the injury and then began an 80-game suspension in August after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
