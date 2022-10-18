Read full article on original website
How much money Wil Myers spent buying drinks for Padres fans at bar revealed
When the San Diego Padres clinched their first trip to the NLCS since 1998, Wil Myers decided to celebrate in an awesome way. The Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of their NLDS on Saturday night to win the series. Myers is the longest-tenured member of the Padres. He and his wife decided to celebrate by going out to bars in San Diego.
Phillies, Padres Fans Brawl in Street Outside of Petco Park After Game 2
A fight broke out between Phillies and Padres fans after Game 2.
San Diego bosses hitting it out of the park by letting employees go to Padres vs Phillies
SAN DIEGO — The Friar Flu is spreading fast across the county. Symptoms include a hoarse voice, mental exhaustion and, of course, goosebumps. Fortunately, many bosses understand that the cure is to stay home from work so you can go to the game!. Wednesday’s NLCS game against Philadelphia definitely...
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to cheer in the city's first NL Championship Series appearance since 1998. The Padres eked out just one hit against Zack...
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler will receive the game one start for the Phillies. Padres manager...
Watch parties to be held at Petco Park for NLCS Games 3-5
Padres fans will be able to watch Games 3, 4 and 5 of the National League Championship Series this weekend live inside Petco Park.
thecomeback.com
Padres fan builds amazing Petco Park-themed backyard
San Diego is going wild after the Padres took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS to reach the NLCS for the first time since 1998. And the craze led to the San Diego local news tracking down a Padres fan that has an incredible backyard inspired by the team’s home stadium, Petco Park.
Harper, Schwarber homers, Wheeler gem lead Phillies past Padres in NLCS opener
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit solo homers and ace Zack Wheeler allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Bregman's 3-run blast the difference maker in Houston's Game 2 win
An early Alex Bregman blast was the difference in a Game 2 that saw Framber Valdez do what he does best: pitch quality starts.
iheart.com
Blake Snell And Bob Melvin On Padres "Big" 8-5 Comeback Win Over Phillies
The NLCS is all tied up thanks to a monster five-run inning by the Padres. Blake Snell and manager Bob Melvin discussed an important comeback win before they hit the road to Philly, the Padres offense and some big contributions from the middle of the order. What a playoff it's...
NBC Miami
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Second Wrist Surgery as Suspension Dwindles
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. reportedly underwent a second surgery on his wrist last week. The shortstop suffered a broken left wrist prior to the start of the season and had an initial surgical procedure in March. He missed the first four months of the season due to the injury and then began an 80-game suspension in August after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
San Diego Little League players offer Padres ‘words of wisdom’ for NLCS Game 2
Despite only playing Little League, these San Diegans think they know what it takes to take home a win.
Padres Come Back Down 4-0 to Top Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 of NLCS, Even Series 1-1
The San Diego Padres overcame an early 4-0 deficit Wednesday afternoon to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 at Petco Park in game two of the National League Championship Series. The NLCS is now tied 1-1, with the series shifting to Philadelphia Friday.
Your guide to Padres fandom, from the new rally goose to the 'LFGSD' unofficial motto
Caught up in the Padres playoff fever? New to San Diego? Here's a guide to be a more informed San Diego Padres fan
