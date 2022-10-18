Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
Michigan vs Michigan State: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Spartans
Michigan vs Michigan StateMichigan vs Michigan State: Opening point spread revealedWhat time will the game kick-off?. Both Michigan and Michigan State are currently in their bye week, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Wolverines and Spartans are already knee-deep in preparations for their head-to-head battle at the Big House on October 29th.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
WILX-TV
In My View: Could MSU beat UM three years in a row?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Michigan next week, many Spartan players can say they beat Michigan three years in a row - very few Spartans can make that claim from years in past. And a win next week and in Spartan Stadium next year would make...
Can Michigan sway 2024 prospect away from Notre Dame? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Sam Webb from MichiganInsider discusses Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain, and if the Wolverines could flip the 4-star 2024 prospect.
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
Maize n Brew
Where Blake Corum ranks in Heisman betting odds at the bye week
The Michigan Wolverines enter the bye week undefeated at 7-0 after demolishing the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday in front of 110,000+ fans at the Big House. The run game was dominant from start to finish thanks to junior Blake Corum, who carried the rock 28 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
wrif.com
Karen Newman Tells All About Her Absence at Detroit Red Wing Games – Meltdown
Where has Karen Newman been? I hit her up and she zoomed in to talk about her absence at the Detroit Red Wing games, in her own words. “Okay, so listen, I’m not coming back. Uh, if they, there’s a chance that they, I don’t know, after the article that was out, they might not call me back even for a special game, but if they do, I’m happy to go down there just like we did last year. You know, Meltdown, they had me down for four really awesome games. They were special games. and I was very, very honored again, to be part of that. I don’t intend or don’t expect to get called at this point for the season, unless there’s a special occasion, and I’m happy to go and sing.”
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?
It was a disappointing year for the Detroit Tigers. The combination of injuries, under performance, slow starts and other oddities ultimately cost Al Avila his job as the Tigers’ general manager. Detroit has shifted control of its team and front office to Scott Harris, who has already begun to make changes with several coaches either being let go or reassigned. The next big step for Harris is determining what to do with his current roster.
Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan
ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Police investigating alleged assault by football players in Huron High locker room
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Huron Junior Varsity football team’s season has come to an abrupt end while Ann Arbor police investigate an alleged assault involving four members of the team believed to have taken place on Oct. 3 inside the school’s locker room. A 15-year-old...
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
Meet the Architect Overseeing the Michigan Central Project
Ford executives, casting about for a firm to oversee a master plan for redeveloping Michigan Central Station and the 30-acre area around it, landed on a New York firm called Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, or PAU. Its founder, Vishaan Chakrabarti, 56, has focused his career on large-scale urban revival efforts. Notably, he helped concoct the groundbreaking idea […] The post Meet the Architect Overseeing the Michigan Central Project appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Pride Source
This Trans Woman Ran a Bear Bar in Detroit For Four Years, But Now She’s Ready to Move On
Yes, Jaye Marie Carolan is the trans woman who owns the bear bar. She bought the Hayloft Saloon four years ago, knew exactly what it was — a gay bar for men — and promised that wouldn’t change. Now she’s selling it. “I’m not in a...
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
247Sports
