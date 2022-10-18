ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Could MSU beat UM three years in a row?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Michigan next week, many Spartan players can say they beat Michigan three years in a row - very few Spartans can make that claim from years in past. And a win next week and in Spartan Stadium next year would make...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Where Blake Corum ranks in Heisman betting odds at the bye week

The Michigan Wolverines enter the bye week undefeated at 7-0 after demolishing the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday in front of 110,000+ fans at the Big House. The run game was dominant from start to finish thanks to junior Blake Corum, who carried the rock 28 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Karen Newman Tells All About Her Absence at Detroit Red Wing Games – Meltdown

Where has Karen Newman been? I hit her up and she zoomed in to talk about her absence at the Detroit Red Wing games, in her own words. “Okay, so listen, I’m not coming back. Uh, if they, there’s a chance that they, I don’t know, after the article that was out, they might not call me back even for a special game, but if they do, I’m happy to go down there just like we did last year. You know, Meltdown, they had me down for four really awesome games. They were special games. and I was very, very honored again, to be part of that. I don’t intend or don’t expect to get called at this point for the season, unless there’s a special occasion, and I’m happy to go and sing.”
DETROIT, MI
IBWAA

The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?

It was a disappointing year for the Detroit Tigers. The combination of injuries, under performance, slow starts and other oddities ultimately cost Al Avila his job as the Tigers’ general manager. Detroit has shifted control of its team and front office to Scott Harris, who has already begun to make changes with several coaches either being let go or reassigned. The next big step for Harris is determining what to do with his current roster.
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

Meet the Architect Overseeing the Michigan Central Project

Ford executives, casting about for a firm to oversee a master plan for redeveloping Michigan Central Station and the 30-acre area around it, landed on a New York firm called Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, or PAU. Its founder, Vishaan Chakrabarti, 56, has focused his career on large-scale urban revival efforts. Notably, he helped concoct the groundbreaking idea […] The post Meet the Architect Overseeing the Michigan Central Project appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
JACKSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?

You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

247Sports

