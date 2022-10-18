Read full article on original website
Related
Know The Foe: Previewing Ohio State with Bucknuts' Patrick Murphy
Every Iowa game week, HawkeyeInsider will ask five questions of the opposing team beat writer to preview the upcoming game. This week, we caught up with Bucknuts' Patrick Murphy to preview Saturday’s 11:a.m. kickoff between No.2 Ohio State and Iowa. 1. What has made this Ohio State offense so...
Who finishes off Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class; next 2023 commit; top young Ohio prospects; more...
Who finishes off the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class; who is next to commit to Ohio State; top young Ohio prospects; and more...
Ohio State will have no issues with reinserting Jaxon Smith-Njigba back into the receiver rotation
Coming out of the off weekend, Ohio State could have multiple players healthy that were either out or playing with injuries when the Buckeyes last took the field. One of the key players that is likely to return on Saturday against Iowa is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It will be...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
msuspartans.com
No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
buckeyesports.com
Scars Remain In OSU Program From 2017 Loss To Iowa
In Ryan Day’s first season with the Ohio State program, in which he served in the roles of quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator, the Buckeyes appeared to be making another run toward the College Football Playoff. That was until they ran into the 5-3 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains reasoning behind his pick between Ohio State-Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy discussed their picks heading into Week 8 Thursday morning on Always College Football. When it came to the Ohio State and Iowa matchup, they both unanimously picked Ohio State. The Bear suggested how this game will play out with the Buckeyes on top.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
Eleven Warriors
KingJoseph Edwards Lauds Relationship with Ryan Day After Visit to Buford, Social Media Reaction to Ian Moore's Commitment
Last Friday saw no shortage of star power in Buford High School’s (Buford, Georgia) 39-27 victory over Mill Creek. While Ryan Day and OSU safeties coach Perry Eliano dropped in during the off week to get a look at prospects on both teams, four-star 2024 Buford defensive end KingJoseph Edwards was especially appreciative of OSU stopping in to see him.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Understanding Iowa | Second half expectations for Ohio State
Welcome to the weekend, Ohio State fans. And unlike last week, we have Buckeye football on Saturday!. The off weekend last week came at a great time for the Scarlet and Gray. Not only did it provide a nice reprieve in the middle of the season, but it also allowed a number of players the chance to get healthier before the final six games of the year.
Bucknuts Roundtable: Iowa
Fresh off the bye week, No. 2 Ohio State returns to action on Saturday, looking to kick off the second half of the season the same way the Buckeyes ended the first half: with a win. A 6-0 Ohio State team that may boast the most impressive team in the country this year welcomes 3-3 Iowa to Columbus.
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day hints at return of star wide receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes‘ No. 1 offense in the Big Ten could receive an unneeded boost this weekend against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Ryan Day, speaking on his weekly radio show, hinted at the possible return of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others. “Ryan Day on Ohio...
Betting the Buckeyes: Iowa
The second half of the season is here for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes made relatively easy work of the first six games, going 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play and making their case as the best team in the country with a top-five offense and defense.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Player Comments Heading Into Ohio State Game
An Iowa offense that is struggling in every phase faces a difficult challenge on Saturday at second ranked Ohio State against a Buckeye defense that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. An efficient run game would help the offense at least stay on the field a little longer but...
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0