Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
Scars Remain In OSU Program From 2017 Loss To Iowa

In Ryan Day’s first season with the Ohio State program, in which he served in the roles of quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator, the Buckeyes appeared to be making another run toward the College Football Playoff. That was until they ran into the 5-3 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
KingJoseph Edwards Lauds Relationship with Ryan Day After Visit to Buford, Social Media Reaction to Ian Moore's Commitment

Last Friday saw no shortage of star power in Buford High School’s (Buford, Georgia) 39-27 victory over Mill Creek. While Ryan Day and OSU safeties coach Perry Eliano dropped in during the off week to get a look at prospects on both teams, four-star 2024 Buford defensive end KingJoseph Edwards was especially appreciative of OSU stopping in to see him.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bucknuts Roundtable: Iowa

Fresh off the bye week, No. 2 Ohio State returns to action on Saturday, looking to kick off the second half of the season the same way the Buckeyes ended the first half: with a win. A 6-0 Ohio State team that may boast the most impressive team in the country this year welcomes 3-3 Iowa to Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ryan Day hints at return of star wide receiver

The Ohio State Buckeyes‘ No. 1 offense in the Big Ten could receive an unneeded boost this weekend against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Ryan Day, speaking on his weekly radio show, hinted at the possible return of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others. “Ryan Day on Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Betting the Buckeyes: Iowa

The second half of the season is here for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes made relatively easy work of the first six games, going 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play and making their case as the best team in the country with a top-five offense and defense.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Player Comments Heading Into Ohio State Game

An Iowa offense that is struggling in every phase faces a difficult challenge on Saturday at second ranked Ohio State against a Buckeye defense that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. An efficient run game would help the offense at least stay on the field a little longer but...
IOWA CITY, IA
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
