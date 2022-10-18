ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Staff Picks: UNLV @ Notre Dame

I’m fairly confident Notre Dame won’t lose Saturday to 27-point underdog UNLV. Of course, that’s much more about the state of the Rebels instead of Marcus Freeman’s Irish, and therein lies the rub. How can we judge Notre Dame at the season’s midway point?. Marcus...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Irish Illustrated Preview: UNLV @ Notre Dame

Notre Dame needs a strong performance to begin the long climb up from 3-3. It starts with first-time visitor UNLV, which has struggled mightily through the years but opened with four victories in five games. Now the Rebels are battling injuries at a time the Irish desperately need a strong performance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Wednesday Rutgers Football Practice Report

Rutgers is just a few days away from kicking off another Big Ten game against Indiana. Both teams will be looking to break current losing streaks as Rutgers has dropped three straight while Indiana has lost four in a row. Following today’s practice in Piscataway, head coach Greg Schiano talked about the latest with his team heading into Saturday’s homecoming game.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass Monday’s record low. To compare how low the water is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy