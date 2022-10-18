Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A large study found a link between hair straightening products and uterine cancers, especially for Black women
A decade-long NIH study of 33,000 women found a link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer. Black women made up a majority of participants who said they use hair straighteners. The NIH did not collect information on the exact chemicals used in hair straightening products. The National Institutes of...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Research Linking Cancer To Hair Products Ignores Societal Pressure On Black Women To Use Chemicals
The data, which was collected over 11 years, showed that some participants developed cancer after prolonged use of hair-straightening products. The post Research Linking Cancer To Hair Products Ignores Societal Pressure On Black Women To Use Chemicals appeared first on NewsOne.
Adults With ADHD at Higher Risk for Cardiovascular Disease, Study Shows
People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may have a higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found. Conducted by researchers from Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University in Sweden, the study investigated the associations between ADHD and a wide range of cardiovascular diseases in adults. The results showed that of the individuals who were followed as part of the study, 38% of those with ADHD developed cardiovascular disease, compared with 24% of those without ADHD.
Digital Collegian
Less Sleep Tied to Higher Risk for Developing Chronic Disease
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sleeping five hours or less per night is associated with a higher risk for developing chronic diseases, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in PLOS Medicine. Séverine Sabia, from Université Paris Cité, Inserm in France, and colleagues examined whether sleep duration...
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE
While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
EverydayHealth.com
Study Shows No Link Between Antidepressants During Pregnancy and Later Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Children
Good news for expectant mothers who take medication to treat depression during pregnancy: A recent large study has found no link between many common types of antidepressants and later risk of ADHD, autism, and other neurodevelopmental disorders in children. The research, published October 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine, followed more...
Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
reviewofoptometry.com
Making the Connection: Sleep Disorders, Ocular Effects
Consider that one-third of the average human’s lifetime is spent sleeping. Sleep is a universal function of living species. Its restorative functions include memory consolidation, hormone regulation, growth and sympathetic/parasympathetic balance.1 Sleep disorders can interfere with normal physical, mental, social and emotional functioning. Insufficient quality or quantity of sleep is associated with system dysfunctions including endocrine, metabolic, higher cortical function and neurological disorders.2,3 Every day, new research helps us learn more about the direct and indirect consequences sleep disorders may have on ocular health.
News-Medical.net
Danish study shows 3rd booster dose reduces risk of long-COVID
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection during the Omicron variant predominant period was associated with post-acute symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) or ‘long COVID’, as well general health problems with new onset – four months after a COVID-19 positive test result.
MedicalXpress
Increased risk for stillbirth passed down through fathers, male relatives
Newly published research is the first to show that stillbirth can be inherited and tends to be passed down through male members of the family. That risk preferentially comes from the mother's or father's male relatives—their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, or male cousins. But the odds of a couple losing a baby to stillbirth are even greater when the condition comes from the father's side of the family.
HealthCentral.com
Science-Backed Ways to Slow Multiple Sclerosis Progression
The research around MS—including how to slow it down—is ongoing and evolving. Here’s what we know. If you have multiple sclerosis (MS), you probably know which of the four types you have: Clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS, or primary progressive MS. Regardless, you might not know exactly what “progression” of the disease means, and how—or if—you might be able to do something to help halt that progression. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, MS is a highly individualized condition (meaning every person experiences their own disease course), so there’s no one way to determine how (or when) one person’s disease might change. Still, by understanding the principles of progression with MS, you’ll be better equipped to know what to keep an eye out for.
MedicalXpress
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a disabling neurocognitive condition that mainly affects older...
Hair Relaxers Linked to Increased Risk for Uterine Cancer
Women who use chemically-based hair straightening products are at a higher risk of developing uterine cancer, a new study at the National Institutes of Health revealed. The study found that Black women are at an increased risk since they are more likely to use the products. Of the 33,000 women...
AOL Corp
Obesity risk in middle-aged women linked to air pollution in new study
Nearly 42% of adults in the U.S. are now considered to have obesity, but there's no easy explanation why. After all, many contributing elements determine a person's weight, including genetics, muscle mass, diet, exercise routine and environmental factors. But a new study found one surprising contributor to weight, as far as women are concerned: air pollution.
MedicalXpress
Environmental chemicals increase risk of inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition characterized by chronic gastrointestinal inflammation, is becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries. While researchers have identified approximately 200 genetic tags associated with the disease, there is a limited understanding of the specific environmental factors that influence risk and severity of IBD. A new study...
ajmc.com
Study Finds Links Between Alcohol Consumption and Smoking in Adolescence and Later Mood Disorders
While links between adolescent coffee habits in adolescents and mood disorders in adulthood were not seen, researchers did find evidence for later health issues related to smoking and alcohol. A large Finnish study sought to determine if there were any links to adulthood mood disorders and teenage drinking, smoking, and...
cancernetwork.com
Management Strategies of Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Tycel Phillips, MD, reviewed effective second-line treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Second-line treatment options can be difficult, but necessary to determine for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). However, if a response is experiences, it may last between 5 to 10 years, with lower overall response rates (ORR).
curetoday.com
Lumakras-Novel Drug Combination to Be Studied in KRAS-Mutant Lung Cancer, Solid Tumors
A clinical trial recently kicked off to study the effects of combining the novel drug BBP-398 plus Lumakras in patients with lung cancer that harbors a KRAS G12 mutation. The first patient was treated in a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the novel drug BBP-398 plus Lumakras (sotorasib) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that harbors a KRAS G12C mutation, according to BridgeBio Pharma, the manufacturer of BBP-398.
