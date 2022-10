The College of Wooster men's soccer team never found its footing in a 2-0 loss at Wabash College on Saturday. The game had big implications for the North Coast Athletic Conference playoff picture. In a crowded field, Wabash (11-4-1, 4-2 NCAC) entered tied for the final fourth spot with nine points, while Wooster (5-6-4, 2-2-2 NCAC) was on the outside looking in with eight points in fifth.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO