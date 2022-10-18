Read full article on original website
Netflix adds disclaimer to The Crown season 5 trailer following Judi Dench complaint
Netflix has added a disclaimer to its trailer for The Crown season five, following complaints about the series. Unlike previous seasons of the royal drama, the description beneath the official trailer reads: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."
EastEnders Episode Discussion 24/10/22 - Pageants 👸 & Sergeants 👮
Hello everyone and welcome to the start of another week in Walford. Hope all is well. Coming up in tonight's visit to the Square... Lola tries to convince Callum to watch Lexi perform at the pageant. He initially refuses following an awkward run-in with Ben, but Lola manages to persuade him to change his mind.
What do you think of Chas Dingle now compared to Chas who made her debut twenty years ago this week
I just found out that Chas made her debut twenty years ago around the time of them celebrating the thirtieth anniverary of the soap. I dont really remember much about her debut in Emmerdale but i know she was some stripper who turned up. Was she a better character back then and was she much nicer and less vile to people as characters do often change a lot when they get older and not just down to their appearance.
Stranger Things star lands next lead movie role in new horror
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has landed his newest role in an upcoming horror movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor, who also appeared in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and Elvis, will be starring in Went Up the Hill alongside Old and The Girl in the Spider's Web star Vicky Krieps.
Addams Family star Christina Ricci shares reaction to Jenna Ortega's Wednesday look
The Addams Family star Christina Ricci has some thoughts on Jenna Ortega's incarnation of Wednesday Addams, a character she played across two movies as a kid. Ortega, who's previously appeared in Netflix drama You as Ellie Alves, returns to the streamer next month as the lead of Wednesday, an Addams Family TV spinoff (co-created by Tim Burton) also featuring Ricci as Marylin Thornhill.
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville dies after theatre performance
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville has tragically died backstage following a theatre performance. The actress had a recurring stint in the soap as Tessa Parker, the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter, in 1986. She returned to play a different character in an episode in 2005, as well as making appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Ella Henderson's 'Brave' music video, and Little Miss Jocelyn.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
13 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric continues to manipulate Mason, while Felix makes a decision about DeMarcus, and Diane discovers Tony's shocking secret. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Eric continues to manipulate Mason. When a fight brews between Mason and DeMarcus, Eric...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline
Bit of a fun poll for across all of the soaps. We are going to discover what we think is the best ever soap storyline. To start with, each forum member sends in their top five favourite storylines. I will then add up the votes and the top 50 nominated...
Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor BBC1 Sunday 23rd October 2022 7.30pm Official Thread
The official episode thread with a poll attached for voting after the episode transmits tonight. With Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan. In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.
Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness? Royal Expert Mocks Prince Harry’s Wife for the Way She Describes Herself in Variety Interview
Meghan Markle graced the cover of Variety magazine. However, some of the things she said raised eyebrows, with one royal expert seemingly mocking her for the way she characterized herself. Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness, Royal Expert Claims. The Duchess of Sussex was featured on the cover of Variety as one...
W problems
Don't know if this is on Freeview only or not, but earlier I saw a post in a My Family group on Facebook (as you probably know by now, W has been showing episodes of the BBC sitcom on weekends) that there were problems with W? Has anyone on here had these problems?
First trailer for Lucifer star's Netflix Christmas movie
It's never too early for Christmas flicks – or at least that's what Netflix thinks as the streamer has just released a trailer for Lucifer star Aimee Garcia's new festive movie. Titled Christmas with You, this holiday romcom sees Garcia playing pop star Angelina. Having a career burnout and...
Soaps - Which Soap Should Be Revived?
With the ever changing world of television and media interests, which soap opera should return to bring back the popularity the genre once had?. Crossroads (1964 - 1988/2001 - 2003) 2 votes. Brookside (1982 - 2003) 20%. 6 votes. Neighbours (1985 - 2022) 30%. 9 votes. Eldorado (1992 - 1993)
Former Holby City wanted to join Casualty
I still feel it's a shame that Holby City bosses decided to kill off Jac Naylor in the final ever episode. And now, actress Rosie Marcel has revealed that she wanted to move to Casualty. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/holby-city/a41732055/holby-city-rosie-marcel-wanted-casualty-role/. Thanks for the link. I agreed it is a terrible shame that they did...
EastEnders - Why do we never see Linda in the salon?
The most annoying thing about Linda vs. Janine is Nancy left before she found out about the fraud situation. What was the point?. She owns the salon or is a silent partner isn't she?. Owners or silent partners often just take their cut of the money and let the person(s)...
How Black Adam changes the direction of the Worlds of DC
What does Black Adam mean for the future of DC? Well, following the release of Justice League, the Worlds of DC appeared to undergo its own soft reboot as it was clear what they were doing wasn't working. Out went the rush to connect every character and in came more...
Bayonetta 3 developer responds to voice actor controversy
Bayonetta 3's pre-release discussion has been overshadowed by controversy surrounding the voice of its titular character. Hellena Taylor previously provided the voice of Bayonetta in the series of action-adventure games, but veteran voice actor Jennifer Hale has taken over for the upcoming Bayonetta 3. This content is imported from Twitter....
Would you like to see a new family join EastEnders?
I'd like to see them use the characters they already have first, but fresh blood is needed. The 16-25 age group needs a boost, as does the 65+ age group. I'd like to see them use the characters they already have first, but fresh blood is needed. The 16-25 age...
