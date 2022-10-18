When it comes to combining style and sustainability, luxury Scandi brand Ganni are largely consider true industry leaders. So the announcement that the cool-girl label – loved by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid, and Beyoncé, to name but a few – is dipping a toe in the beauty world? Very exciting, indeed. True to style, Ganni’s first-ever beauty collaboration is true to their sustainability credentials, teaming up with Submission Beauty to launch a limited capsule of plant-based glitter. And best of all? It is available to buy as of right now.

2 DAYS AGO