Ganni Does Beauty Now, Too
When it comes to combining style and sustainability, luxury Scandi brand Ganni are largely consider true industry leaders. So the announcement that the cool-girl label – loved by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid, and Beyoncé, to name but a few – is dipping a toe in the beauty world? Very exciting, indeed. True to style, Ganni’s first-ever beauty collaboration is true to their sustainability credentials, teaming up with Submission Beauty to launch a limited capsule of plant-based glitter. And best of all? It is available to buy as of right now.
How To Plan A Cottagecore Vacation & Channel All Those Cozy Fall Vibes
Leaves are changing, apples are being picked, and the lattes are pumpkin spiced, all of which can only mean one thing: It’s fall. And as we all begin looking out our windows, hoping to capture the magical moments when the foliage is burning bright, TikTok is abuzz with all of the cottagecore clips of yore (#cottagecore has 11.5 billion views on the platform) — but this time of year, those videos take on an autumnal theme.
Pumpkin Seed Oil Packs Major Benefits For Your Hair & Skin
‘Tis the season of cozy pumpkin candles, homemade pumpkin treats, pumpkin-inspired hair hues, and of course, the ever-anticipated pumpkin spice lattes. And while the buzzy word is most definitely a trend that continues to reign throughout the cooler months — the power of pumpkin seed oil as an ingredient within beauty products has some serious benefits.
Get An Exclusive First Look At Deuxmoi’s New Book
Deuxmoi’s debut novel, Anon Pls., hits bookstores on Nov. 8 — but before then, Bustle is running an exclusive sneak peek. The book, co-written with author Jessica Goodman, follows a young assistant to a notorious stylist who starts an anonymous celebrity gossip account. Though she thinks it’ll be harmless fun, she soon finds herself in over her head, as the excerpt below details.
The MOBO Awards 2022 Will Be “The Biggest” To Date
Since its inception in 1996, the MOBO Awards have celebrated and elevating music of Black origin, from British rap and hip-hop, to R&B, soul, grime, drill, gospel, jazz, reggae, and garage. 2022’s ceremony will mark the British institution’s 25th anniversary with a triumphant return to London with what founder Kanya King CBE called “the biggest celebration we have ever created.” So what can we expect from the MOBO Awards 2022 and how can you watch in the UK? Here are all the details we know so far.
LaQuan Smith Is Bringing His Iconic Fashion Label To Cash App
LaQuan Smith has made waves in his nearly ten years in fashion — from dressing celebs like the Kardashians and Lizzo, to launching capsule collections with ASOS. Even with so many accomplishments, Smith has no intention of slowing down. Smith is known for his glamorous, luxury aesthetic that blends...
Little Simz’s “Woman” Holds A Very Special Place In Her Heart
With a Best New Artist BRIT award already under her belt, Little Simz has now been awarded the Mercury Prize for her album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Hailing from North London, and of Nigerian heritage, the singer thanked God and her loved ones during her acceptance speech. “Woman” is the second track on Little Simz’s critically-acclaimed album, and it’s particularly special to her. Featuring vocals from neo-soul singer Cleo Sol, Little Simz believes it’s “one of the best songs” she’s ever written.
