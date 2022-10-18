Strategic Communication and Human Resources are two different but related fields. Strategic Communication is the process of developing messages and other forms of communication to help achieve organizational goals. HR, on the other hand, is responsible for managing workforce issues such as recruitment, training and development, compensation and benefits, employee relations and diversity. The two fields are closely tied together and it’s not uncommon for HR professionals to be involved in Strategic Communication’s projects or vice versa. In this article we will discuss how these two fields work together to help an organization reach its goals. Strategic Communication is a key factor when it comes to HR strategy. It is important to have a clear understanding of the company’s culture and values while communicating with employees. Communications strategy should be aligned with the HR strategy.

