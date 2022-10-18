Read full article on original website
wiareport.com
The Huge Gender Gap in Academic Entomology
A new study by Karen Walker, a former scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, finds that women pursuing careers in entomology face persistent challenges in obtaining jobs compared to men. Entomology is the study of insects. Dr. Walker found that among entomologists...
BET
A Different Path To Excellence: Unique HBCU Programs For Ambitious Students
HBCUs have been labeled as party schools lacking competitive academic programs compared to others, but this is a common misconception. These institutions offer a wide range of degree programs to appeal to growing career fields with the intent to increase Black representation. According to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, HBCUs...
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
Cicilline Resolution Highlights Importance of Afterschool Programs
Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) today was joined by 15 of his colleagues in introducing a House Resolution supporting Lights On Afterschool, a national celebration of afterschool programs held on October 20, 2022. Lights On Afterschool is a national celebration of afterschool, before-school, summer, and expanded learning opportunities programs, which...
energynow.ca
Ventbuster Instruments and Well Done Foundation Announce Strategic Partnership
Calgary, AB – October 18, 2022 – Ventbuster Instruments (VBI) and the Well Done Foundation (WDF) today jointly announced they have entered into a strategic partnership in the United States to provide orphan and abandoned oil and gas well methane monitoring and measurement services. The two organizations have...
Nadia Lopez In Conversation With Marlon Peterson: Disrupting The Education System And Advocating For The Marginalized
Nadia Lopez discusses injustices and toxicity educators face while advocating for Black and Brown children living in marginalized communities.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
ffnews.com
Hogan Lovells launches its FinTech Mentor Program for 2023
Hogan Lovells has today launched its annual FinTech Mentor Program, now in its sixth year, and now open to a new 2023 intake. The program, previously known as the Global FinTech Mentor and Momentum Program, has to date invested more than a million pounds in supporting over 30 FinTechs – providing each with up to £25,000 in free legal and regulatory consulting services. The 2023 program is open to FinTechs at any stage of development, from start-ups to more established growth players.
Student-run symposium looks to advance anti-racist dialogue, discuss inequalities in health care through creative research styles
Aspiring to advance anti-racism dialogue in health care through creative research methods, MURALS is a student organization dedicated to researching healthcare disparities. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.
Why diversity in higher education is worth fighting for
Nearly seven years ago, I found myself standing on the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court addressing a group of reporters. I was the new president of The University of Texas at Austin, and the university’s legal team was defending the use of race as one factor in a holistic admissions process. Six months later, the Supreme Court would rule in UT Austin’s favor in Fisher v. The University of Texas at Austin.
Planet Launches Nonprofit Program to Empower Mission-Driven Organizations with More Access to Timely, Global Satellite Data
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the launch of its Nonprofit Program, an offering that provides access to Planet imagery and support services specifically for nonprofits and non-governmental organizations (NGOS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005383/en/ In line with Planet’s mission to use space to help life on Earth and in effort to enable more impactful uses of Planet’s data, the offering addresses two traditional challenges facing nonprofits – limited budgets and resources, and the infrastructure and technical expertise to analyze the data. The goal is that by providing more accessible data products and technical support services, the Nonprofit Program will help users better extract information and create applications that power decisions and enable action.
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Communication and Human Resources
Strategic Communication and Human Resources are two different but related fields. Strategic Communication is the process of developing messages and other forms of communication to help achieve organizational goals. HR, on the other hand, is responsible for managing workforce issues such as recruitment, training and development, compensation and benefits, employee relations and diversity. The two fields are closely tied together and it’s not uncommon for HR professionals to be involved in Strategic Communication’s projects or vice versa. In this article we will discuss how these two fields work together to help an organization reach its goals. Strategic Communication is a key factor when it comes to HR strategy. It is important to have a clear understanding of the company’s culture and values while communicating with employees. Communications strategy should be aligned with the HR strategy.
World Screen News
Xilam Appoints Chief Impact Officer
Xilam Group has promoted François-Xavier de Maistre from executive VP of human resources to chief impact officer. In the newly created role, de Maistre will be responsible for ensuring that progress is made on Xilam’s acceleration of sustainable transformation, in consultation with members of the executive board. He...
getnews.info
Local Consultant Leonard Tshitenge offers a unique concept of Diversity, Equity, Consulting
Consultant Leonard Tshitenge: M.S Psychology; Psy. D. doctoral candidate, Leadership Psychology – Offers a Unique Concept of Diversity, Equity, Consulting. Leonard Tshitenge has a unique concept of Diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting in this 21st Century. He frames his diverse areas of interest and background into this framework:. The...
Next Avenue
Solving Social Problems While Bridging Generational Divides
These three innovators focus on the power of intergenerational connection to stem the mental health crisis affecting older and younger people alike. "My life was in shambles," says Joseph Lam, 27, reflecting on when he graduated from college, leaving behind an almost decade-long career in fencing, and allowing a startup he'd been working on to wind down. "I'd lost my identity as an athlete and an entrepreneur."
MedicalXpress
Understanding the intersection of structural racism and ageism in health care
In today's edition of the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS), the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) has published a paper that provides a framework for understanding the intersection of structural racism and ageism in health care. The paper's message is grounded in the Society's belief that a just health care system is one that recognizes that membership in groups—whether classified by age, race, gender, socioeconomic status, or other descriptors— should not affect the quality of the health care that is delivered or who is trained to deliver that care.
wonkhe.com
Universities can foster more deliberative democracy — starting by empowering students
As universities roar back to life with renewed expectations, students head to institutions that will shape their lives both now and in the future. At university, students are presented with various opportunities to participate in the governance of these communities. They may be asked to answer surveys, vote or — if they are confident enough — run for elected positions in a student union or as a class representative.
technologynetworks.com
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion for “Better Science”
Equality, diversity and inclusion – collectively referred to as “EDI” – aim to eliminate discrimination and prejudice, ensuring fair treatment and equal opportunities for all individuals. Historically, the scientific community has not represented the diversity we see in our society. Many factors, including unequal access to...
