Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Malcolm Brogdon Called Out Bam Adebayo's Screens: "Some Of Them Are Illegal, And Don't Get Called But That's The Reality Of The Game."
Malcolm Brogdon thinks Bam Adebayo gets away with setting illegal screens.
Celtics' Marcus Smart on scuffle with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open, but I didn't'
Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not happy with 76ers center Joel Embiid following Boston's 126-117 victory over Philadelphia on opening night. Smart and Embiid got into a bit of a kerfuffle early on in the third quarter of the contest. The two players got tied up on a rebound opportunity and both players ultimately ended up on the floor. Smart was assessed a technical foul for grabbing Embiid's leg on the play, which you can see below:
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Send Russell Westbrook Back To Oklahoma City Thunder
Westbrook's future with the Lakers is in limbo as the new season hits the ground up and running.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
