Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not happy with 76ers center Joel Embiid following Boston's 126-117 victory over Philadelphia on opening night. Smart and Embiid got into a bit of a kerfuffle early on in the third quarter of the contest. The two players got tied up on a rebound opportunity and both players ultimately ended up on the floor. Smart was assessed a technical foul for grabbing Embiid's leg on the play, which you can see below:

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO