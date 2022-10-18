Read full article on original website
Related
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Trump discusses immigration, drug trafficking along southern border at Robstown rally
ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure with the Biden administration and the state of border security at a rally on Saturday. Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters two days before the start of early voting for the November election. The rally was held at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds […]
Comments / 0