SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag confirms striker refused to come on against Tottenham
Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham before the striker left early during Wednesday's victory. The Manchester United manager has dropped Ronaldo for Saturday's trip to Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, as punishment, after he previously left early during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win
Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
SkySports
Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa with Mauricio Pochettino linked to job
Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho's poor form and whether Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gerrard at Villa Park. Carragher's former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was sacked on Thursday night after a damaging 3-0 defeat at Fulham that leaves the club 17th in the Premier League, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.
SkySports
Reading 2-0 Bristol City: Royals back to winning ways
Reading ended a run of three successive Championship defeats with a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Bristol City at the SCL Stadium. Neither side offered much going forward in a drab first half, with the defences on top and the goalkeepers barely tested. But Reading made the breakthrough in the 52nd...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 11/1 Harvey Barnes to score first for Leicester at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows makes the case for Harvey Barnes to score first at 11/1 when Leicester travel to Wolves on Sunday. Watch midweek PL highlights for free on Sky Sports. The theory that a gambler is perhaps at their most vulnerable after a winner certainly could be aimed at me in midweek.
SkySports
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club.
SkySports
PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener
Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG. Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season's semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert's cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.
SkySports
Arsenal: Do Mikel Arteta's Gunners have enough strength in depth to challenge for the Premier League title?
It was one of the games that cost Arsenal a spot in the top four. When the Gunners went to Southampton in the middle of April Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints were without a win in five and had just been humbled 6-0 at home by Chelsea. Arsenal had lost their last two, but this was seemingly the perfect opponent to get their top-four bid back on track.
SkySports
Sheffield United 2-2 Norwich: Late Teemu Pukki penalty miss costs Canaries
Teemu Pukki spurned the chance to earn Norwich victory and complete his hat-trick as a poor penalty ensured Sheffield United took a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane. Goalkeeper Adam Davies made a comfortable save as goals from Ben Osborn and Ollie McBurnie earned the...
SkySports
Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory
Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
SkySports
Wilfried Zaha could shun Crystal Palace contract talks and seek out top-six move - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Wilfried Zaha could shun new contract talks and leave Crystal Palace next summer as he looks for a move to a top-six club. Reece James admitted he has been told by a surgeon he could be out for two months...
SkySports
Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium
Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
SkySports
Is Tottenham's 'high-wire' style catching up with them after deserved defeat at Manchester United?
Wednesday night's deserved defeat at Manchester United was another underwhelming performance from Tottenham this season - and this time they did not get away with it. Spurs have played 15 games in all competitions this season and only a handful have been truly convincing displays. Even the 6-2 home win against Leicester had moments where the Premier League's bottom side were well on top, with the game in the balance before Heung-Min Son's remarkable 13-minute hat-trick blew the Foxes away.
SkySports
Rehanne Skinner interview: Tottenham Women's head coach discusses her blueprint for Women's Super League success
Walking through the carefully constructed halls at their Enfield training base, it's easy to see why Tottenham Women, led by Rehanne Skinner, have gone from strength to strength in recent seasons. Nothing is left to chance. Every detail, decision and determination is geared towards providing Spurs with the quickest, most...
SkySports
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers boss says his side need to turn on the style against Livingston
Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to get Rangers fans back onside by turning on the style against Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday. Some disgruntled Rangers supporters booed on the final whistle of Wednesday's narrow 1-0 home Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Dundee which set up a semi-final tie with Aberdeen in January.
SkySports
Manchester United: False dawn or are Erik ten Hag's side the real deal?
Manchester United fans have been here before. There have been countless moments and special performances, just like Wednesday's defeat of Tottenham, which hinted at an imminent return of the glory days to Old Trafford. But like clockwork, after each peak came an even deeper furrow. Sobering reality check after reality...
SkySports
QPR 2-1 Wigan: Leon Balogun scores as Rangers stay top
QPR remained top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-1 win over Wigan at Loftus Road to cap a perfect week for the west London club. Sam Field put Rangers ahead and Leon Balogun quickly restored their lead after Nathan Broadhead's equaliser. Rangers' victory was their fifth in six...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola apologises to Liverpool after Man City chants but adamant rivalry has not grown toxic
Pep Guardiola has apologised after chants from Manchester City's fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies marred last week's defeat at Liverpool. Liverpool expressed their disappointment over the conduct of City fans after the fiery Premier League clash at Anfield last Sunday. As well as the chants, similarly-themed graffiti was...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp has no idea how Liverpool did not score against Nottingham Forest as his side wait for first away win
Jurgen Klopp was in disbelief that his Liverpool failed to score in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest as he bemoaned his team’s poor finishing. Taiwo Awoniyi's goal early in the second half was enough to secure Forest's first win since August as Liverpool's wait for a Premier League victory away from Anfield continues.
SkySports
Newport 1-0 Colchester: Graham Coughlan makes winning start with County
Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left. Lewis...
