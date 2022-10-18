Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag confirms striker refused to come on against Tottenham
Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham before the striker left early during Wednesday's victory. The Manchester United manager has dropped Ronaldo for Saturday's trip to Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, as punishment, after he previously left early during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
SkySports
Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa with Mauricio Pochettino linked to job
Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho's poor form and whether Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gerrard at Villa Park. Carragher's former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was sacked on Thursday night after a damaging 3-0 defeat at Fulham that leaves the club 17th in the Premier League, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag says he 'counts on' striker and expects him to stay at club beyond January transfer window
Erik ten Hag has says he does not expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window. That is despite the Dutchman confirming that the striker refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham before leaving early during Wednesday's victory. Ten Hag has dropped Ronaldo...
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Forest stall Liverpool’s recent momentum and boost their survival hopes at the City Ground? Find out with Rob Smyth
SkySports
Arsenal: Do Mikel Arteta's Gunners have enough strength in depth to challenge for the Premier League title?
It was one of the games that cost Arsenal a spot in the top four. When the Gunners went to Southampton in the middle of April Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints were without a win in five and had just been humbled 6-0 at home by Chelsea. Arsenal had lost their last two, but this was seemingly the perfect opponent to get their top-four bid back on track.
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows sees Manchester United handing Chelsea a reality check on Saturday
Our predictions guru Jones Knows thinks the price is right to put faith in Manchester United to beat "overrated" Chelsea on Saturday as he takes aim at all 10 Premier League encounters this weekend. Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday 12.30pm. We perhaps got a little insight during midweek into how...
SkySports
Manchester United: False dawn or are Erik ten Hag's side the real deal?
Manchester United fans have been here before. There have been countless moments and special performances, just like Wednesday's defeat of Tottenham, which hinted at an imminent return of the glory days to Old Trafford. But like clockwork, after each peak came an even deeper furrow. Sobering reality check after reality...
SkySports
PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener
Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG. Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season's semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert's cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.
SkySports
Is Tottenham's 'high-wire' style catching up with them after deserved defeat at Manchester United?
Wednesday night's deserved defeat at Manchester United was another underwhelming performance from Tottenham this season - and this time they did not get away with it. Spurs have played 15 games in all competitions this season and only a handful have been truly convincing displays. Even the 6-2 home win against Leicester had moments where the Premier League's bottom side were well on top, with the game in the balance before Heung-Min Son's remarkable 13-minute hat-trick blew the Foxes away.
SkySports
European Super League could be in place by 2024/25 season, says new chief executive Bernd Reichart
A new European Super League with no permanent membership could be up and running by the 2024/25 season, the chief executive of the company behind the failed project has revealed. Bernd Reichart has been hired by A22 Sports Management, which was formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola apologises to Liverpool after Man City chants but adamant rivalry has not grown toxic
Pep Guardiola has apologised after chants from Manchester City's fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies marred last week's defeat at Liverpool. Liverpool expressed their disappointment over the conduct of City fans after the fiery Premier League clash at Anfield last Sunday. As well as the chants, similarly-themed graffiti was...
SkySports
Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton: Saints climb out of relegation zone thanks to Che Adams' first-half header
Southampton climbed out of the relegation zone and eased some of the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl by beating rivals Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Che Adams' brilliant early header (9) was the difference on the south coast as the visitors ended a five-match winless run in the Premier League.
SkySports
Wilfried Zaha could shun Crystal Palace contract talks and seek out top-six move - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Wilfried Zaha could shun new contract talks and leave Crystal Palace next summer as he looks for a move to a top-six club. Reece James admitted he has been told by a surgeon he could be out for two months...
SkySports
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers boss says his side need to turn on the style against Livingston
Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to get Rangers fans back onside by turning on the style against Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday. Some disgruntled Rangers supporters booed on the final whistle of Wednesday's narrow 1-0 home Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Dundee which set up a semi-final tie with Aberdeen in January.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager says Steven Gerrard will bounce back after Aston Villa sacking
Jurgen Klopp revealed he spoke to Steven Gerrard following the former Liverpool captain's sacking as Aston Villa head coach and backed him to bounce back from the disappointment. Gerrard - who played over 700 games for Liverpool and won nine major trophies - was dismissed by Villa on Thursday in...
SkySports
VAR: Hibs vs St Johnstone first Scottish Premiership match to use the technology | What does every manager think?
VAR was used for the first time in the Scottish Premiership on Friday when Hibernian took on St Johnstone at Easter Road. The technology was due to be introduced after the break for the World Cup, but the Scottish FA and SPFL have moved fast to implement it ahead of schedule.
SkySports
Wigan 1-4 Middlesbrough: Boro hit back to thump Latics
Prospective new boss Michael Carrick would have been impressed with Middlesbrough's second-half display as they came from a goal down to claim a convincing 4-1 win at Wigan and move out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation places. Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick has reportedly agreed terms to become Boro's...
SkySports
Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after 11 months in charge
Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa after just 11 months in charge. Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel have been linked with the role, but whether either man could be enticed to Villa Park remains to be seen. Gerrard's sacking was announced...
SkySports
Players Championship Darts: Dave Chisnall defies rookie Josh Rock to claim title | "My goal is the Premier League"
Dave Chisnall secured his second ranking title inside a month by winning Players Championship 25 on Thursday, seeing off rookie Josh Rock 8-4 in the decider. The first of four Players Championship events this week saw Chisnall scoop the £12,000 title at the Barnsley Metrodome with a commanding performance in the final, wrapping up his seventh victory of the day.
SkySports
Lyon Women 1-5 Arsenal Women: Champions League holders torn apart by impressive Gunners in France
Arsenal made a spectacular start to their Women's Champions League campaign by crushing holders Lyon 5-1 in France on Wednesday night. England forward Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women's Ballon d'Or on Monday, scored twice as Arsenal delivered an immediate and emphatic statement of European intent. Lyon...
Comments / 0