World Screen News
Frozen Planet II Sells Around the World
BBC Studios has closed a raft of international sales for its Natural History Unit’s landmark series Frozen Planet II, presented by David Attenborough. Eleven years after the first series, Frozen Planet II takes viewers on a journey to the world’s coldest areas to capture some of the planet’s most enigmatic animals. It has sold throughout Europe, Asia, MEA, North America and Australia.
World Screen News
Doctor Foster Getting Arabic-Language Adaptation
BBC Studios has secured a deal with MBC Group for the first Arabic-language adaptation of the drama Doctor Foster. Originally created by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic, the series centers on a trusted doctor whose life implodes when she suspects her husband of having an affair. The local adaptation is in production with Medyapim.
World Screen News
Bali 2002 Sells to ITV
Banijay Rights has licensed the drama Bali 2002 to ITV in the U.K. The new four-part drama explores the everyday heroes directly impacted by the terrorist attacks on the Indonesian island 20 years ago. The drama will air on the streaming service ITVX next year. It is co-produced by Banijay...
World Screen News
CJ ENM Dramas Debut in the U.K.
CJ ENM’s series Train and Monstrous have made their U.K. debuts on Sky Sci-Fi. Both series are broadcast in the Korean language with English subtitles. On Sky’s streaming platform NOW, an English dubbed version is available as well. Train tells the story about a detective who jumps back...
World Screen News
Global Screen Acquires Hostage
Global Screen, a Telepool brand, has picked up Hostage, a sequel to Stockholm Requiem, for worldwide distribution outside the Nordics and Benelux. The thriller centers on Fredrika Bergman, a civil servant of the Swedish Department of Justice who is reviewing the case of Syrian academic Said Kehlifi, arrested for obscure reasons. When a plane is hijacked and Kehlifi is the prime suspect, Bergman realizes that someone may be hiding the truth.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Panel Spotlights Banijay Scripted Expansion
MIPCOM’s inaugural Seaview Producers Hub featured a panel on Banijay’s evolving scripted slate with Lars Blomgren, Kudos’ Karen Wilson, Endemol Shine Finland’s Max Malka and Pokeepsie Films’ Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang. Banijay operates 50 scripted labels across 19 territories, overseen by...
World Screen News
U.S. Slot for Food Affair with Mark Wiens
Food Affair with Mark Wiens, a brand-new series giving viewers a look at Singapore’s culinary culture, is slated to debut in the U.S. on November 18 on HBO, HBO GO and HBO Max. Each episode will see food vlogger Mark Wiens converse with a panel of guests to learn...
World Screen News
100% Wolf Sequel Film in the Works
Flying Bark Productions is working on 200% Wolf, a sequel to the internationally successful feature film 100% Wolf. Based on the books 100% Wolf and 100% Hero by Australian author Jayne Lyons, the first film has been successfully sold worldwide, and the ABC ME TV spin-off series, 100% Wolf—The Legend of the Moonstone, has been on air internationally since 2020, having sold to more than 100 countries.
World Screen News
Tubi’s Adam Lewinson on AVOD Gains
Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi and the recipient of this year’s World Screen Trendsetter Award in partnership with RX France, discussed the AVOD platform’s gains and programming remit with Anna Carugati in the Grand Auditorium at MIPCOM today. Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, began...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards 2022 Winners Revealed
On the penultimate day of MIPCOM, RX France unveiled the 2022 Diversify TV Awards winners in a ceremony hosted by Femi Oke. The winners were chosen by a final round jury made up of leading advocacy organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including the Anne Frank Trust, APF France handicap, Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, the Minority Rights Group, ODA, SCOPE and Stonewall.
World Screen News
Pluto TV & Mondo TV Studios Pact
Pluto TV has inked a deal with Mondo TV Studios to bring titles from its library to the platform in Italy and Latin America. A number of TV series are now available on the Pluto TV platform in Latin America, including Heidi Bienvenida, Sissi the Young Empress, Dinofroz and The Drakers.
World Screen News
Samsung TV Plus Unveils Fall Channel Lineup
Samsung TV Plus has revealed its upcoming lineup of new channels in Europe, including The Jamie Oliver Channel. The Jamie Oliver Channel has already launched in the U.K., featuring series such as Jamie’s Quick & Easy, Jamie Together, Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club, Jamie’s Super Food and many others.
