readingismysuperpower.org
The Art of Writing Conference 2022: Session 1 Spotlight – What Makes a Gush-Worthy Book?
Happy Wednesday, reading & writing friends! Each week until the Art of Writing Conference, I will be spotlighting a different session that is available in this year’s line-up. As one of the directors of the Art of Writing Conference (with the fabulous Jamie Lapeyrolerie) I’m super excited about each of these sessions and want to make sure you know about them! Today’s let look at the 2022 Art of Writing Session One!
The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other
In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.
Woman wants pregnant sister-in-law to babysit her kids during maternity leave
Post delivery is when the couple learns how to care for their baby and function as a family. During this time period, the mother needs to pay attention to her body for its smooth recovery.
Top doctor Nick Coatsworth issues blunt warning about children as young as five getting the Covid vaccine as he urges Australia to SCRAP jabs for kids: 'The benefit just isn't there'
Dr Nick Coatsworth has demanded a review of the Covid vaccine for children amid concerns they barely benefit from getting the jab, and are more likely to suffer rare side effects. Australia's former deputy chief medical officer said the country should reconsider its stance on giving the dose to children...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
parentherald.com
Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges
A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
Slate
My Daughter Seems to Think Helping Me at Christmas Is a Huge Burden
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. It seems early to be worrying about Christmas, but here we are. I’m a man in a family of mostly women (my wife, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, mother, two sisters, and three nieces). My brothers-in-law are easy to buy gifts for and my wife buys the gifts for her father, but I struggle buying presents for everyone else. I know they all want jewelry or beauty products or some book series I have no idea about. I work an incredibly stressful job and have limited time for shopping, not to mention that I don’t feel at all at home in stores that sell what they want.
A mom describes her tween son's brain. It's a must-read for all parents.
An anonymous mother posted a question to Quora, a website where people can ask questions and other people can answer them. This mother wrote:. How do I tell my wonderful 11 year old son, (in a way that won't tear him down), that the way he has started talking to me (disrespectfully) makes me not want to be around him (I've already told him the bad attitude is unacceptable)?
Can we bring back old school birthday parties, please?
When I was a kid, my most memorable birthday party was one my mom hosted in the backyard with a bunch of neighbor kids. We played Pin the Tail on the Donkey and ate cake. It was a simple birthday party—but a good one. By contrast, by the time...
parentherald.com
How Parenting Twins Presents a Multitude of Joys and Challenges
As a parent, you are expected to be prepared physically, mentally, and financially. Being a parent of a single child at birth can be exciting and scary at the same time. But, what if you become a parent of multiples?. Kids who are born as part of higher-order births can...
He taught his parents to play instruments so he'd have people to jam with. They have an album now.
'Our musical taste is the exact same, I was brought up listening to Dad's live concert DVDs and vinyl,' the 20-year-old shared.
PopSugar
How This Mom Is Adjusting From 1 Child to 2, With Tips For Other Working Parents
While having your first child is obviously life-changing, many moms would say having a second child is arguably even more of a shift. Managing home life and work life with a growing family is challenging to say the least, but none of us are in it alone. This is something that Julianna Simmons, a Cuban American higher-education professional and influencer, is all about advocating for.
Teen who had 13 foster families says couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant
A teen who bounced around 13 foster families growing up says a couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant at the age of 15. Blossom Farey, now 21, found out she was expecting a baby in December 2016 and was ultimately terrified about the future. She decided to carry...
momcollective.com
Seasons of Motherhood: The Toddler / Preschool Years
In life, there’s a season for everything, including motherhood. Just like winter transitions to spring, moms transition from diapers and bottles to lunchboxes and little league, to learners’ permits and prom dates. There’s beauty and struggle in each season, and whether you’re looking fondly backward or eagerly forward, we’re here for all of it!
psychologytoday.com
How Happy Baby Dreams Can Bring Out the Joy of the New
After her recent wedding, Melissa dreamed repeatedly about having a baby. As she discovered, the dreams didn't signal a sudden desire for maternity. Instead, they revealed both her anxieties and her strengths in forging the relationships that come with the next phase in her life. The Dream. I am having...
Psych Centra
A Look at and Beyond Mom (or Dad) Guilt
Many parents have felt that they aren’t doing a good job raising their kids, leading to “mom guilt.” While the term refers to mothers, dads and other caregivers can experience parental guilt, too. While some guilt is OK, it can become a problem. Guilt can:. diminish your...
Upworthy
Expert explains why no two siblings are raised the same, and it resonated with so many people
No two siblings raised together are completely alike despite having similar experiences growing up. It is a puzzle that has perplexed many people over the years but one expert claims to have the answer. The Canadian talk show host Dahlia Kurtz talked about this in a viral TikTok video with Dr. Gabor Maté. She wrote in the caption of the video, "How could your sibling be raised the same but turn out so differently? Maybe even a narcissist? Dr. Gabor Maté has a fascinating answer. You’ll never see your sibling the same."
