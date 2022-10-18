ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades

Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
Letters: The national anthem shouldn't be altered to boost the home team

I am seeing (to me) a disturbing trend at high school football games. When "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played, at the end of our beautiful national anthem, instead of the words "the home of the brave" the home teams are substituting the names of their mascots. Thus it becomes "the home of the Purple Knights," or "the home of the Raiders."
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
Farmer Football 5: New playoff structure creates late-season drama

If the playoffs started this week, Slidell would have a bye in the first round. I’ll forgive Tigers fans if they are unfamiliar with the concept of a first-round playoff bye, but with the new look LHSAA playoff brackets, that’s the brave new world that even the nonselect schools (read as St. Tammany Parish Public schools) live in.
