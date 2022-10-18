Read full article on original website
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife
Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
Our Views: Hardening the electric grid is like remodeling a house. Can we afford it now?
There were a lot of similarities between Ida and Ian, the marquee storms of the 2021 and 2022 hurricane seasons. Each was the ninth storm of its season. Each was nourished by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and registered as a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Each tore up the electrical grid at landfall, leaving millions of homes in the dark.
Louisiana PSC approves new power deals for co-ops, siding against Entergy and Cleco
Over the objections of Louisiana’s electric monopolies, the state’s utility regulator approved two deals allowing two electric cooperatives procure their power from a Florida-based supplier, after getting it for decades from Cleco. The arrangements are among the first of their kind in Louisiana. The Public Service Commission’s vote...
Foreclosure filings in Lafayette metro more than double from a year ago
The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
Lanny Keller: If the South rises again, will we have it made?
Here in Louisiana and in Texas, we make the gasoline. Should we have to pay more than $3 a gallon for it?. The newspaper in Shreveport reported the leveling of that unfair playing field as the 2027 holiday travel season got underway. “The average price per gallon across the nation this week is $0.43, with south Florida pumps posting high as $0.65 and Texas gas selling for under 35 cents a gallon statewide for the sixth straight month.”
The Mississippi River is drying up. See what it looks like from Minnesota to Louisiana.
The Mississippi River is drying up, especially south of St. Louis. The lack of rain in recent weeks has left the river approaching record-low levels in some areas throughout the Mississippi River basin. Falling water levels have disrupted industrial shipping and tourism, including river cruises. But as the riverbed dries...
Law enforcement search for 5 missing Texas kids leads to Baton Rouge; adults arrested
A mother and her boyfriend took five of the woman's kids, fled the Houston area and drove nearly 300 miles to Baton Rouge on Tuesday before Louisiana state troopers caught and arrested them, authorities said. By Tuesday evening, all of the children were accounted for and declared safe. Zaikiya Duncan,...
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
Unexpected death of coach Marlon Newcoste hits St. Martinville, Northside High communities hard
For the St. Martinville Tigers, Friday night football games won't be the same after beloved assistant coach Marlon Newcoste died of causes yet to be determined this past weekend. Newcoste and St. Martinville head coach Vincent DeRouen's careers were intertwined since the mid-1990s when the duo worked at Northside. "He...
Elderly Evangeline Parish woman killed after colliding with logging truck
An elderly Evangeline Parish woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a logging truck Thursday morning. Rita Vidrine, 75, of St. Landry, was driving north on La. 115 in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when she struck the rear of a 2013 Freightliner logging truck that had pulled onto the road from a private driveway. The crash happened just after 9 a.m., Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
