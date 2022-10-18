ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lanny Keller: If the South rises again, will we have it made?

Here in Louisiana and in Texas, we make the gasoline. Should we have to pay more than $3 a gallon for it?. The newspaper in Shreveport reported the leveling of that unfair playing field as the 2027 holiday travel season got underway. “The average price per gallon across the nation this week is $0.43, with south Florida pumps posting high as $0.65 and Texas gas selling for under 35 cents a gallon statewide for the sixth straight month.”
Our Views: Hardening the electric grid is like remodeling a house. Can we afford it now?

There were a lot of similarities between Ida and Ian, the marquee storms of the 2021 and 2022 hurricane seasons. Each was the ninth storm of its season. Each was nourished by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and registered as a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Each tore up the electrical grid at landfall, leaving millions of homes in the dark.
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife

Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
Foreclosure filings in Lafayette metro more than double from a year ago

The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Elderly Evangeline Parish woman killed after colliding with logging truck

An elderly Evangeline Parish woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a logging truck Thursday morning. Rita Vidrine, 75, of St. Landry, was driving north on La. 115 in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when she struck the rear of a 2013 Freightliner logging truck that had pulled onto the road from a private driveway. The crash happened just after 9 a.m., Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA

