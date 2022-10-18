Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WTHR
Operation Football: Playoffs kick off Friday night
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA football playoffs get started Friday night with a huge matchup in Hancock County. Defending Class 4A state champion Mt. Vernon hosts rival New Palestine in the first round of sectional play. The Dragons finished the regular season 9-0 and beat the Marauders 42-6 on Sept....
WISH-TV
Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: New Pal vs. Mt. Vernon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football teams across Indiana are kicking their postseason push into high gear. Friday night’s matchup between Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals New Palestine High School and Mt. Vernon High School is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” You can catch all the action live starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the first round of the Indiana state football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:
max983.net
Five Area High School Marching Bands Advance to ISSMA Semi-State Competition
Five area high school marching bands have earned their way to participate at the ISSMA Open Class Semi-State Marching Band Festival. A total of 80 high schools from the state have been selected to perform at three different Central Indiana schools on Saturday, October 29. Ben Davis High School, Pike High School, Decatur Central High School and Franklin Community High School are the locations for this year’s semi-state competition.
townepost.com
Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night
Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night & Duck Drop Set for November 19!. Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the city’s newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation are hosting the Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night & Duck Drop on Saturday, November 19, from 4 to 6 p.m.
indyschild.com
The Reimagined West Park in Carmel Is Now Open
West Park, one of the largest parks in Carmel, is now partially open for the public to enjoy. The popular park received a complete transformation as part of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation’s (CCPR) Reimagining Parks initiative. Park updates were made possible by the Clay Township Impact Program. Parkgoers...
Indianapolis Recorder
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
WLWT 5
More than 1 million holiday lights illuminate paths at Indiana museum this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — Over a million lights are set to illuminate pathways at The Indianapolis Museum of Art this winter. Winterlights will light up the museum's garden with over a million and a half lights. The lights will glitter on 100-year-old trees. Lights will illuminate the main path as you...
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
Brownsburg farmer discusses this week's extreme temperature fluctuations
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Late October sunshine is traditionally hard to find, but not the past few years. "You ebb and flow according to the weather," said Little by Little Farm co-owner Robert Pinder. "Here we are at the end of October and we're still producing strawberries." That's Little by...
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
Downtown I-65 exit ramp closing for a month starting Oct. 24
INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown I-65 ramp will close next week as part of the North Split project. The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24. It won’t reopen until the end of November, weather permitting. Crews will widen […]
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Holiday Craft Shows
Get a jump on your holiday shopping, or pick up some handmade items or seasonal decor for yourself - you'll find it all at Morgan County area craft shows and bazaars. Churches, non-profits and other groups host several fun craft shows throughout the fall and holiday season. (See Fall Craft Fair information on our previous post for events in September and October.) Check our shopping listings for local boutiques, antique shops and more. Find an event below that fits your schedule, or check back for additions as we'll continue to update this list throughout the season. Keep an eye on our our event calendar as the season goes on for additional seasonal events. (Also see our local favorites page for ideas on where to eat when you're in the area!)
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WISH-TV
6 vehicles, including semi, involved in Morgan Co. crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving five vehicles and a semi that happened Friday afternoon in Morgan County. Morgan County officials say it happened on Mann Road and State Road 144 just before 3 p.m. That’s east of Mooresville and northwest of Bargersville.
Fox 59
On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana
October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
readthereporter.com
Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night
The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
wrtv.com
Morgan County high school student saved after going into sudden cardiac arrest at school
MONROVIA — A Monrovia High School junior is thanking his best friend and the first responders who saved his life earlier this month. “I am very thankful for my entire town and everyone who has been there to help me,” Jacob Mikeworth said. Mikeworth was in choir class...
