williamsrecord.com
Middlebury to increase RA compensation to $9,600
Middlebury College announced that it will raise compensation for resident assistants (RAs) to $9,600, which is equivalent to room cost for the 2024-25 academic year, according to The Middlebury Campus. The increase, which follows advocacy from student leaders of residential life, will happen incrementally over the next two years. At Middlebury, RAs serve as mentors and community leaders for first-years and sophomores.
vermontbiz.com
Rutland selected to receive highly competitive Venture Challenge grant
The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region will be awarded $1,492,687 in federal grants and matching dollars to support local entrepreneurship and innovation. Vermont Business Magazine The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) has secured a nearly $1.5 million Venture Challenge grant via the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build to Scale (B2S) program. The announcement came on October 5, 2022. CEDRR worked with the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) to apply for this grant as part of CORI’s 2022 Rural Innovation Initiative, a technical assistance program empowering rural communities to create inclusive digital economies that support scalable entrepreneurship and tech job creation.
Addison Independent
Multi-use path eyed for stretch of Route 7
A consultant has helped Middlebury planners map out a multi-use path and sidewalk that would serve pedestrians and bikers along a key stretch of Route 7 South that's been identified as a logical spot for housing development.
Colchester Sun
How to attend and volunteer at Essex Junction’s third annual Pumpkin Palooza
ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — Essex Junction Recreation and Parks is hosting its third annual Pumpkin Palooza Halloween event on Oct. 29, open to members of any Vermont community. In past years, the over 600 pumpkin pyramid has glowed brightly on the night of the event from 4-8 p.m....
Pancakes for the People Serves Breakfast to the Community in Central Vermont
The inaugural Pancakes for the People might not have been whipped up in 2019 if founder/organizer Poa Mutino hadn't climbed a Montpelier lamppost. Mutino had permission to operate the free Sunday morning breakfast pop-up outside city hall, but the griddle required electricity, and the building was closed for the weekend.
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
Addison Independent
Starksboro farmer uses ‘retro’ practices
When thinking about the future of farming, Starksboro farmer Kerry Kurt believes the key to success lies in the past.
The Valley Reporter
Tom Mehuron finally speaks!
Tom Mehuron was the owner and manager of Mehuron’s Market for just over 40 years. Last year he passed the baton to his stepson, Bruce Hyde Jr. who is the fourth generation of family to continuously own and operate the business. He and the Mehuron family are a big part of the history of this Valley. It has taken me a year and a half, however, to get my husband to be one of the subjects of my articles. He finally relented on a rainy day at camp when there wasn’t much else to do. But when he started reminiscing, he went on for a while, “Waitsfield in the 60s wasn’t much different than driving through downtown Roxbury now. One small store. A bunch of people doing whatever they could to make a living. And not a lot of fancy houses. Of course, we had a more scenic village but car-traffic-wise, not much different.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
middlebury.edu
Middlebury Mourns The Loss Of Butch Varno
Middlebury Athletics lost a steadfast fan, community member, friend, and enthusiastic supporter with the passing of Richard "Butch" Varno, who died on October 14, at Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing. For over half a century, Middlebury College student-athletes helped Varno, who had cerebral palsy, enjoy sporting events and other activities...
montpelierbridge.org
History Corner: A Salem “Witch’s” Ties to Plainfield
Goddard College’s campus is tranquil and storied … and some say haunted. My summer job in housekeeping there this year prompted me to learn a lot about the place that was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. One story in particular captured my attention: The connection of the Martin family — who owned the property from the late 1700s to 1938 — to Susannah Martin — condemned to death during the Salem witch trials.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking Near Burlington VT: 20 Top Hikes Near Burlington
I’m not sure about you, but whenever I think of the perfect hiking expedition, I find myself debating between cave, mountain or forest hikes. Thankfully, you can experience all of the above when hiking near Burlington VT!. You are reading: Hikes near burlington vt | Hiking Near Burlington VT:...
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow Rotary hears from Game Wardens
LUDLOW, Vt. – Vermont Fish and Wildlife Game Wardens Tim Carey and Kyle Isherwood addressed the Ludlow Rotary Club at their Oct. 4 meeting at DJ’s Restaurant. As conservation law enforcement officers, they are responsible for enforcing State hunting, fishing, and trapping regulations. They check for valid licenses and provide harvest reports to the Department. They are trained state police officers, training alongside them at the Police Academy.
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday where demonstrators called for accountability in the Capitol riot. The protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Mad River Valley. They say it’s time for Trump and other extremists to be held accountable for the...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility
Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
VTDigger
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
This Place in History: Elizabeth Mine Operation
The mine in South Strafford produced copper and copperas from 1809 to 1958.
sbmonthly.com
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
For Mark and Gary Yando and Michelle Yando Langlois, the grocery business is in their blood. Their grandfather opened the first Yando’s Big M in Malone almost 80 years ago and the siblings began working in the store as soon as they were legally of age. When a fire destroyed the Malone store in 1980, they had to decide whether to stay in the family business. They were up to the challenge. They took out loans and rebuilt the store. Ten years later, the trio decided to open another location in the south end of Plattsburgh. Now, after twenty years in Skyway Plaza, they continue to work hard every day to provide the best service they can for their customers.
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
