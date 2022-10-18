Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announced
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with Huskers
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting
There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
Nebraska Football: Post-firing stability shines compared to B1G rival
One of the most interesting oddities of the Nebraska football program since Scott Frost was fired is just how stable Mickey Joseph and company have managed to keep the roster. The almost complete and total lack of player movement would be impressive all on its own, but it’s even more impressive when the Huskers are compared to a conference rival dealing with the fallout of its own head coach getting canned.
kfornow.com
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska and Creighton Are Preseason Ranked
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 18)–Preseason rankings from the Associated Press’ Top 25 women’s basketball poll were released on Tuesday, with both Nebraska and Creighton being rated. The Huskers are No. 22 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. It is Nebraska’s first Preseason AP Top 25 ranking since 2014....
kmaland.com
Iowa, ISU, Creighton, Nebraska all ranked in women's top 25
(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 4 and Iowa State is at No. 8 in the first women’s college basketball Associated Press poll. Creighton (21) and Nebraska (22) are also ranked in the first top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below and find the full top 25 linked here.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
kmaland.com
Glenwood schools await state's response to GRC plan
(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.
kmaland.com
Kathy Sump, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Vehicle flips after driving through Lincoln yard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, a driver in Lincoln flipped their car. It happened right before 2 p.m. Police say the driver was going south on Cotner Boulevard and left the road for some reason. The driver then hit a pole, went into a yard and flipped over...
kmaland.com
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
kmaland.com
Christensen: Shen school activities revamp extends beyond sports
(Shenandoah) -- Athletics is just one part of a planned rejuvenation of the Shenandoah School District's activities. That's according to Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen. Last week, Christensen announced a concerted effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" the district's extracurricular programs, involving not only students but also parents, guardians and the community, in general. The announcement follows the suspension of Shenandoah High School's varsity football season earlier this month due to a lack of players. Since last Monday's school board meeting, Christensen tells KMA News the announcement garnered a great response from the public.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
