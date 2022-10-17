Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Engel & Völkers Florida Continues Investment in the State by Promoting from Within to Accelerate Growth Plans
Engel & Völkers Florida promotes Kaitlin Weigelt to Marketing and Brand Coordinator, replacing Linzee Werkmeister as she moves up to Vice President of Business Development. Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the dual internal promotion of two employees to further support the company's rapid expansion. Kaitlin Weigelt will become the Marketing and Brand Coordinator, as the replacement for Linzee Werkmeister, who is moving up to Vice President of Business Development.
Another Governor Nixes Biden's Pardons, But In This State, Voters May Take Matters Into Their Hands
The marijuana legalization initiative in Missouri, known as Amendment 3, has been making headlines recently, mostly thanks to its opponents who are campaigning against it. Now, the measure is getting positive attention because of provisions expunging cannabis-related offenses either automatically or through an appeals process. With President Biden recently pardoning...
Comments / 0