ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pepperbough.com

Colton cop serves up cookies and communication

Colton, CA—Colton High has a new School Resource Officer this year, and on Wednesday he hosted his first “Cookies with a Cop” event after school in the Wellness Center. Officer Anthony Elisarraraz introduced himself to a packed room of Colton students and answered questions for the better part of an hour. “Officer Eli,” as he is known to most of Colton’s students, talked about subjects ranging from the worst things that happened to him on the job (someone died), what motivates him as an officer (his family), and how many dogs he has (four).
COLTON, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Two Retail Properties in Chino Sell for Combined $6.17MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of two single-tenant retail properties totaling $6.17 million that are outparcels to Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, CA. The sales included quick-service-restaurant assets occupied by Wienerschnitzel and Carl’s Jr. and were part of a break-up strategy SRS conducted on behalf of the seller in order to maximize overall value.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
macaronikid.com

19 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!

It's Halloween time, and here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne, we've been busy hunting down all the local family fun for you. There are SO many things to do in our area, and it will take some decisions to figure out the best events for you and your family to attend. All our listed events always link back to sites and sources so you can verify and get the most up-to-date information possible before you go.
LA VERNE, CA
pepperbough.com

Yellowjackets eSports team meets their match, drops week 4 to Magnolia Science Academy

Colton, CA—Colton’s eSports team entered week 4 with high spirits and high expectations, having gone 2-0 in their weeks 2 and 3 matchups and playing as the #17 ranked team in the PlayVS league. With the ranking comes tougher opponents, and this week they faced a challenging match against Magnolia Science Academy from Carson, who defeated the Yellowjackets 2-1.
COLTON, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

New contractor for MoVal bridge project

Moreno Valley has reached an agreement with two entities to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. Skanska USA, a New York-based general contractor with an office in Riverside, was selected as a contractor by the Great American Insurance Company after the previous contractor defaulted, according to a statement posted Monday on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto

Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
foxla.com

LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knewsradio.com

Bird Flu Arrives In Riverside County

Photo of a rooster from Riverside County Animal Services Dept website, www.rcdas.org. Riverside County is reporting two cases of avian influenza….bird flu. Two geese were tested at a lab and tested positive for a serious strain of avian influenza that has been impacting wild and domestic birds throughout the country.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy