Colton, CA—Colton High has a new School Resource Officer this year, and on Wednesday he hosted his first “Cookies with a Cop” event after school in the Wellness Center. Officer Anthony Elisarraraz introduced himself to a packed room of Colton students and answered questions for the better part of an hour. “Officer Eli,” as he is known to most of Colton’s students, talked about subjects ranging from the worst things that happened to him on the job (someone died), what motivates him as an officer (his family), and how many dogs he has (four).

COLTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO