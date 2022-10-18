Read full article on original website
Related
pepperbough.com
Colton cop serves up cookies and communication
Colton, CA—Colton High has a new School Resource Officer this year, and on Wednesday he hosted his first “Cookies with a Cop” event after school in the Wellness Center. Officer Anthony Elisarraraz introduced himself to a packed room of Colton students and answered questions for the better part of an hour. “Officer Eli,” as he is known to most of Colton’s students, talked about subjects ranging from the worst things that happened to him on the job (someone died), what motivates him as an officer (his family), and how many dogs he has (four).
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Boxing Club Helps Teach Young Children Valuable Life Lessons
Sports aren’t just good exercise. They also teach children valuable lessons in life. In San Bernardino, many are learning those lessons at MTC boxing club, where coaches are also helping them stay away from gangs. However, the club is having financial problems and the owner is hoping a weekend...
wufe967.com
California jewelry store employee pistol-whipped; thieves disguised as Amazon employee, security guard
Surveillance footage caught the moment two robbers pistol-whipped a California jewelry store employee. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at about 2:40 p.m, two armed suspects entered Gemma’s Jewelers in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The two suspects, Christopher Lamar, 28, and Angel Olvera, 23, were allegedly dressed as an Amazon worker and...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
theregistrysocal.com
Two Retail Properties in Chino Sell for Combined $6.17MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of two single-tenant retail properties totaling $6.17 million that are outparcels to Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, CA. The sales included quick-service-restaurant assets occupied by Wienerschnitzel and Carl’s Jr. and were part of a break-up strategy SRS conducted on behalf of the seller in order to maximize overall value.
macaronikid.com
19 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
It's Halloween time, and here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne, we've been busy hunting down all the local family fun for you. There are SO many things to do in our area, and it will take some decisions to figure out the best events for you and your family to attend. All our listed events always link back to sites and sources so you can verify and get the most up-to-date information possible before you go.
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
Pomona children's shelter seeking community support after burglary strips it of essentials
A Pomona children's shelter for foster kids and transitional youth was burglarized earlier this week, and the non-profit is now seeking help from the community.
pepperbough.com
Yellowjackets eSports team meets their match, drops week 4 to Magnolia Science Academy
Colton, CA—Colton’s eSports team entered week 4 with high spirits and high expectations, having gone 2-0 in their weeks 2 and 3 matchups and playing as the #17 ranked team in the PlayVS league. With the ranking comes tougher opponents, and this week they faced a challenging match against Magnolia Science Academy from Carson, who defeated the Yellowjackets 2-1.
iebusinessdaily.com
New contractor for MoVal bridge project
Moreno Valley has reached an agreement with two entities to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. Skanska USA, a New York-based general contractor with an office in Riverside, was selected as a contractor by the Great American Insurance Company after the previous contractor defaulted, according to a statement posted Monday on the city’s website.
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
foxla.com
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
A teacher was put on leave after a secretly recorded video accusing him of saying he wanted to 'slam' a girl's face 'against a wall' was posted on TikTok
Robert Bean, an English teacher from Cajon High School in California, was put on leave after the video was posted on TikTok.
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.
Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
freightwaves.com
California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy
Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
knewsradio.com
Bird Flu Arrives In Riverside County
Photo of a rooster from Riverside County Animal Services Dept website, www.rcdas.org. Riverside County is reporting two cases of avian influenza….bird flu. Two geese were tested at a lab and tested positive for a serious strain of avian influenza that has been impacting wild and domestic birds throughout the country.
Comments / 0