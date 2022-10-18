Read full article on original website
Cut-through between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield closed
There will be a temporary road closure between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield.
Cash allegedly taken at Burlington Coat Factory in Springfield, left by customer by mistake
Detectives from the Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people after cash was taken that was left by a customer by accident.
Organizers seeking donations to help provide wreaths at Agawam cemetery
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city's fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a "troublesome" rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Thursday Morning News Update
In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
First Responders Giving Day: Agawam Fire
Hero Fund USA CEO Darrel Smith joins Western Mass News to discuss the need and related expense of protective equipment.
First Responders Safety Giving Day: Southwick Fire
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic.
Former Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger has passed away
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi announced Wednesday the death of retired Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger.
National initiative puts spotlight on teenage driver safety
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic.
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy
Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products. A Westfield smoke shop is closed until further notice after a recent raid. Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield
1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of Palmer regarding the stolen truck from Vermont and the suspect police are now looking for. Police said that a truck was stolen out of Vermont and brought to a location in Palmer. At the time of the crime, police said that multiple weapons were inside the truck.
Officials: Hadley woman uses bees to attack deputies during eviction
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A routine eviction turned into a sting operation, literally. It all played out in Longmeadow as a woman allegedly unleashed a swarm of bees on Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve eviction papers. In photos provided by the sheriff’s department, you can see...
Greenfield Police Department Back To Full Cruiser Deployment
(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Police Department has reinstated the two cruisers that were taken off the road in May due to rising fuel costs and impending budget cuts. In May, four cruisers with one officer in each were reduced to two cruisers with two officers in each. The impact of this was reduced response time and fewer patrols possible. As fuel costs have come down, the department brought one cruiser back in September and the other back in October.
Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy.
STCC offering cost-effective resource to receive dental care
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
Chicopee Fire Department hires three new recruits during honoring ceremony at city hall
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Fire Department will be adding more names to their ranks as the department held an appointment ceremony for new recruits at City Hall. The Chicopee Fire Department swore in three Hampden County natives, Erik Garcia, Robert Doyle and Edwin Diaz, in front of family and friends on Tuesday afternoon.
