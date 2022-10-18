Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Town votes to extend sheriff’s contract
At the October monthly meeting, the Norwood Town Board of Trustees voted to extend the law enforcement contract with San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. Later, the board also approved the disbursement of the town marshal’s equipment. They voted to sell the 2022 Tahoe and other items. Patti Grafmyer, the town’s administrator, said the town could recoup every penny of what’s been spent.
pagosadailypost.com
Kokanee Salmon Public Giveaway Days Scheduled Across Southwest Colorado
PHOTO: CPW hands out kokanee salmon at a 2021 giveaway day at Lake Nighthorse in Durango. Photo by John Livingston/CPW. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year’s spawning operations for kokanee salmon. Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally...
The Daily Planet
NWC approves grant application for loop line
At the Norwood Water Commission (NWC) meeting last week, held on Oct. 11, Ray Cossey appeared before the board to discuss boundary issues with the water service territory. Then, Cossey said the boundary should be limited to the size of the town. He said the NWC has the ability to...
La Plata Month’s Supply of Homes Doubled
With a cooling of the air comes a cooling of the real estate market, but that’s not all bad as we’ll discuss more in depth in this episode. Interest rates reached the highest they've been in 20 years and the month’s supply of homes has more than doubled. This story is sponsored by Alpenglow Properties LLC and the Local News Network
The Daily Planet
Review of affordable housing guidelines continues
The Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee continued its review of the town’s affordable housing guidelines Wednesday morning during a regular meeting at Rebekah Hall. The guidelines are looked over every two years, as the subcommittee and town staff have spent 2022 outlining and going over some housecleaning items before officially updating the document by early next year.
The Daily Planet
Telluride Center for Dentistry is Hiring Our amazing team of
Our amazing team of fun, caring and personable people is expanding!. We're looking for charismatic candidates who likes constant tasks and want opportunity to grow in responsibility and knowledge!. Our team gets along so well that we're looking for the right person with the right skill set. Our business is...
durangogov.org
Durango city attorney resigns
Durango City Attorney Dirk Nelson has resigned from his position effective immediately. City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, in executive session to acknowledge receipt of Nelson’s resignation notice and to discuss procedures for the search for an interim city attorney as well as to discuss the process for a permanent replacement.
The Daily Planet
Big delays in store for US 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon
For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”. Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
Trail runner missing in southwest Colorado for more than two weeks
La Plata County Search and Rescue is asking those in the area of La Plata Canyon to be on the lookout for signs of missing trail runner David Lunde, last seen more than two weeks ago, on October 1. Lunde is believed to have been on a long run about 15 miles northwest of Durango in the San Juan National Forest when he disappeared.
The Daily Planet
Jason Merritt joins Telluride Academy
The Telluride Academy board of directors and staff announced earlier this week that Jason Merritt has been hired as its new executive director. It’s a fitting job for someone who deeply appreciates the benefits of time spent outdoors. “All of us at Telluride Academy are overjoyed to welcome Jason...
The Daily Planet
Weekly Planet Picks
1) The LGBTQIA+ Teen Book Club, for grades 7 and up, meets at 4 p.m. today at the Wilkinson Public Library. 2) The Ah Haa School hosts a seasonal supper tonight — local chef Trang Pham presents ‘Spring Rolls Four Ways’ in the Culinary Classroom from 6:30-8 p.m. Register at ahhaa.org.
The Daily Planet
Eight vie for water board seats
At Norwood’s monthly town meeting on Oct. 12, trustees listened to speeches from several of the candidates seeking election to the Norwood Water Commission (NWC). While NWC oversees the water system and infrastructure, the Town of Norwood owns the NWC assets and votes in the NWC board. Eight individuals...
nbc11news.com
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
The Daily Planet
Calmly active and actively calm
An ancient science of meditation based on simple breathing techniques and spinal exercises, Kriya yoga helps seekers attain higher consciousness. A free lecture on Kriya yoga will take place Friday evening, followed by a full initiation program on Saturday and Sunday at the Placerville School House. This weekend’s lecture and workshop will be led by Swami Purnatmananda Giri, who is originally from India and currently the mountain region coordinator for Kriya yoga and meditation.
The Daily Planet
Telluride harriers to run at Delta Friday
Foregoing CHSAA-sanctioned competition last weekend, Telluride’s cross-country runners — and their closest supporters — were instead turned loose locally last week in an act of both team-building and celebration. “We did what we call our ‘home meet.’ And it’s far from a meet, but it’s really fun,”...
The Daily Planet
Many thanks
The Telluride Education Foundation would like to thank the Telluride community for supporting our annual Fall Festival! This event helps to fund our student experiential opportunities in and out of the classrooms, teacher and paraeducator grants (master's programs, child care, home buying, commuting expenses and additional certifications/licenses), and social-emotional education for the community.
The Daily Planet
The Ride pulls over
For 10 years, Todd Creel has staged a festival in Telluride Town Park and in town geared toward rock ’n’ roll music, bringing in electrified headliners like Pearl Jam, Beck, Rival Sons and Widespread Panic. The festival has gone through a few iterations among them, different dates in the park, and the past two years, it was moved into small venues throughout town. When Creel gave up his July dates earlier this year, he recently returned to Telluride town officials — Town Council and the Parks & Recreation Commission — with a fresh application for dates in late September into October. Wednesday, during a joint work session with those two boards, Creel abruptly withdrew his application when it became evident the new dates were not going to fly with parks and rec commission members.
The Daily Planet
In gratitude
On Oct. 8, Ridgway Spirit Fest created an experience of a labyrinth walk, which was followed by a writing workshop of insight. The labyrinth is located locally at Kathy and Mick Graff’s property. They have created this labyrinth with the community, and it continues to be lovingly and generously open to all whom would like to have the experience. It was a beautiful day, bringing 12 participants together who shared an experience of inner-deepening, connection and synchronicity.
The Daily Planet
‘Community theatre at its best’
Beginning Thursday, the historic Sheridan Opera House stage will be filled with the Not-So-Young People’s Theater production of “The Sound of Music.” The beloved musical will be performed each night through Sunday at 7 p.m. And chances are beyond likely you will know somebody performing — 29 members of the community ranging in age from youth to adults, have been cast in the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein show.
The Daily Planet
Lady Miners on a roll after full-pulls
Any Telluride Volleyball player could tell you the MinerDome’s floor is anything but soft. To head coach Lorrie Mahoney, however, it appeared pillow-top plush Saturday afternoon, as she gave her feet a rest following a wild week concluding with THS having defended the court in question three times in as many opportunities.
