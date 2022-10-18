Read full article on original website
The planet Earth is on a path to disintegration and may become engulfed by the Sun
Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; CC-BY-2.0 Planets can exist for billions and billions of years but they cannot last forever. There are different ways that a planet like Earth could die. For example, Earth could be destroyed by a bombardment of asteroids.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
NASA's Webb Telescope Captures Dazzling View of 'Pillars of Creation'
NASA's most eagle-eyed observatory yet has done it again. The James Webb Space Telescope has returned an image of the iconic "Pillars of Creation" in infrared light that is the sharpest and most detailed portrait of the spectacular star-forming region ever seen. The ethereal scene captures translucent columns of cool...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Orionids: One of the most beautiful meteor showers of the year graces our skies this week
The Orionids are known for their brightness and speed, with meteors traveling 148,000 mph.
How to See the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower Caused by Halley's Comet This Week
Whenever the famed Halley's Comet makes a trip through the inner solar system every 75 years or so, it leaves behind clouds of dust and cosmic detritus. And each year around this time, our planet floats through some of those clouds, producing what we know as the Orionid meteor shower.
NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse movie of entire sky
Pictures of the sky can show us cosmic wonders; movies can bring them to life. Movies from NASA's NEOWISE space telescope are revealing motion and change across the sky. Every six months, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft completes one trip halfway around the Sun, taking images in all directions. Stitched together, those images form an "all-sky" map showing the location and brightness of hundreds of millions of objects. Using 18 all-sky maps produced by the spacecraft (with the 19th and 20th to be released in March 2023), scientists have created what is essentially a time-lapse movie of the sky, revealing changes that span a decade.
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
There’s Hope for Life on Europa, a Distant Moon
Cynthia Phillips was mesmerized when she saw the latest pictures of her favorite moon. Here at last was a fresh look at Europa, an icy satellite of Jupiter. The moon resembles a truffle drizzled haphazardly with strips of melted white chocolate, as if the universe had rushed to finish a baking-show challenge. The images gave us a new sense of Europa’s topography, its collection of ridges and troughs appearing more intricate than ever. The lighting was different this time, Phillips told me, and the shadows brought out dramatic shapes in the terrain.
There Will Be a Partial Solar Eclipse Happening October 2022
A partial eclipse will be taking place later this month. A solar eclipse is experienced when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, obscuring our view of the sun. When the moon covers the entire sun, it is called a total solar eclipse. However, when only a portion of the sun is blocked from view by the moon, it is known as a partial eclipse. TimeAndDate.com describes an eclipse,
Watch the Sky: Hunter’s Moon, Meteor Showers, Solar Eclipse and Other Exciting Celestial Events Lined-Up in October 2022
Tides are a-changing, and some parts of India have already started cocooning into a brand new season. As skies begin to clear with the monsoon’s retreat, the opportunity and quality of sky-gazing through a cloudless lens will continue to grow spectacularly as the month progresses. Many keen stargazers know...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Breathtaking ESA video reveals a martian moon mysteriously eclipsing Jupiter – and scientists call it ‘very unusual’
BREATHTAKING new footage has emerged showing a Martian moon eclipsing Jupiter. The European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express probe recently recorded a breathtaking eclipse. Specifically, a relatively small Martian moon, Deimos, could be seen orbiting in front of Jupiter and its four Galilean moons from left to right. As it...
Orionid meteor shower will light up the sky this month – here’s when
October has been a great month so far for skywatchers, and it will only improve as it wears on. That’s because this month will not only give us a great view of Saturn from Earth, but it will also give us the peak of the Orionid meteor shower. This...
Interstellar object 'Oumuamua still puzzling scientists 5 years after discovery
Five years after spotting 'Oumuamua, the first known object from beyond our solar system passing through, scientists are still figuring out what the strange object says about planetary systems.
Solar eclipse archives show the Earth’s changing rotation
A solar eclipse is a rare occurrence that happens as the moon passes between the Earth and Sun, leaving many in awe. This phenomenon doesn’t happen quite often, especially a full solar eclipse. Upcoming solar eclipse. We will actually be experiencing our next upcoming partial solar eclipse, a little...
Asteroid science is rewriting the solar system's history
New studies, missions and rich data about asteroids are giving scientists a sharper picture of the solar system's history. Why it matters: Asteroids are leftovers from the dawn of the solar system that carry a record of the materials that built planets. They could help piece together how the solar system formed — and how life-generating water arrived on Earth.
In its first 100 days, the James Webb telescope peered deep into space, took beauty shots of faraway galaxies and glittering nebulae, and saw a spacecraft slam into an asteroid
The James Webb Space Telescope delivered stunning images of the cosmos in its first 100 days of observation. Snapshots include faraway galaxies, clear views of our solar system, and a successful planetary defense mission. The infrared telescope is stationed in a gravitationally stable orbit, nearly 1 million miles from Earth.
