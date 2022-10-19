ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'NEVER Treated Us Like That': 'Deal Or No Deal' Alum Claudia Jordan Sounds Off After Meghan Markle Says Game Show Reduced Her To A 'Bimbo'

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
Source: @claudiajordan/Instagram; NBCU

Deal or No Deal alum Claudia Jordan sounded off after hearing about Meghan Markle's comments regarding the game show making her feel like a "bimbo," arguing that it can be a lucrative career opportunity if properly seized.

RadarOnline.com has learned the talk show host gave the Duchess of Sussex a piece of her mind on Tuesday, beginning her string of messages with a short caption reading, "Now Meghan ..."

Source: @claudiajordan/Instagram

"For clarity, yes, getting a MODELING GIG on a game show isn't necessarily about your intellect, BUT every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they KNEW would engage with the contestants," argued Jordan, noting that producers "NEVER treated us like bimbos."

Markle, for her part, shed light on her Deal or No Deal days on a new episode of her Achetypes podcast, saying "it was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains."

The former Suits star pointed out that she was grateful for the gig, but did end up walking away in 2006 because of the way she felt about it.

"I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there," Markle added.

Source: NBCU

In response, Jordan highlighted the importance of making an impression on viewers.

"If you just show up and don't engage — then you'll JUST get your check and not get much out of it," the Price Is Right alum wrote, adding that she enjoyed her experience very much.

Jordan said it was a "step on the ladder" that she's been ascending on for the past 25 years, noting it paved the way for her to appear on Celebrity Apprentice and more.

"Oh, I almost forgot … it ALSO led to me Co-HOSTING the 2009 Miss Universe pageant with @billybush in front of half a BILLION people. Not too shabby for a 'bimbo!'" the RHOA alum doubled down before clarifying that she was not attacking Markle.

"Lord knows I've been defending this woman in the media for years and I still WILL but I just didn't want any misunderstanding about the climate and environment [on set]," she explained. "And I'm especially protective of [host] @howiemandel who was nothing but kind and respectful to ALL 26 of us."

Source: @claudiajordan/Instagram

Jordan's posts have been met with mixed reviews — some praising her for speaking out while others argued that Markle has a right to share her own experience.

Comments / 698

zetadeuce
3d ago

You tryout for a non speaking role on a stage holding a brief case that you open when your number is called... and you didn't realize before that it wouldn't be about your brains?? Sit down.

Reply(30)
657
Bill Jones
3d ago

Obviously MeAgain Markle has never been happy. Someone that does nothing but complain and whine about everything and everyone can't be happy. Happiness is an inside job...nobody can make you happy...one needs to appreciate things for that to happen..constantly climbing and stabbing others in the back has got to be exhausting...I couldn't imagine being so bitter and jealous of others that I would allow it to affect my happiness. MeAgain gets what she thinks she wants only to find that it's not enough...Kind of sad...I'm not rich by any stretch...but I am a very happy guy and grateful for the things I've earned in my career...one has to learn how to stop and enjoy life instead of complaining about it constantly

Reply(29)
438
Tammy Sims
3d ago

Here we go again! Poor Meghan mistreated by another group, allegedly her former employer! What a Drama Queen! Well that's as close as she's ever gonna get to being a real one!

Reply(13)
265
