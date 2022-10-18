Meridian man files tort claim after collision with police vehicle in May

A Meridian resident is asking for over $200,000 in lost wages, damages and medical bills after the car he was a passenger in collided with a Meridian Police Department vehicle in May.

The incident, which was reported by KTVB , happened when a Meridian Police Department vehicle traveling north on North Meridian Road crashed with a vehicle turning left from East State Avenue, according to KTVB.

Meridian Public Safety Information Officer Kelsey Johnston told the Idaho Press that Meridian does not comment on pending litigation.

The driver of the vehicle turning from East State Avenue, Jessika Barker, was charged with a felony aggravated DUI, according to Patrick Orr, Ada County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. Barker will face jury trial early next year, Orr said.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team investigated and submitted a crash report to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Orr said.

A tort claim is not the same as a lawsuit; it’s a notice someone believes a wrong has been committed and is preserving a right to sue.

The claimant, Sean Nesvold, went to the hospital with right ankle pain, according to the claim. He suffered a closed displaced fracture of the medial malleolus of the right tibia and missed around nine weeks of work, according to the claim. He also requested for Meridian to pay all his medical bills, including any in the future.

Barker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the police officer had minor injuries, according to KTVB’s reporting from May.